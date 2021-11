Where to buy everything you could ever need for a perfect 2021 Thanksgiving so you don't have to cook a single thing. After last year’s sad Thanksgiving, this year is all about gathering everyone we know and throwing a party. But as the pressure builds, all the old anxieties are returning: Will my turkey be too dry? How am I going to fit all of this food in my oven? How, exactly, do I make pie crust that doesn’t have the texture of cardboard? The planning can quickly eclipse the excitement … unless you do what we should really all do and let the professionals do the cooking. It’s been a terrible 18 months for restaurants (which you already knew) so this is a great holiday to lean away from cooking at home and go out, or order out. Here are the places doing Thanksgiving dinners that we’re excited about.

5 DAYS AGO