Holidaymakers have been given official notice to use up millions of pounds’ worth of unspent credit notes, issued in the face of pandemic-related cancellations, or face losing their money.The vouchers were issued by Atol-protected travel companies as an alternative to cash refunds during the Covid crisis, when swathes of travel plans were being cancelled at short notice.The notes, which were designed to be used against new holidays, were underwritten by the Atol insurance scheme in case the companies issuing the vouchers went bust as a result of the extreme circumstances – a scenario that could have left millions of customers...

