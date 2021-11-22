ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Blog: Chilly forecast arrives tonight and lasts into mid week

 5 days ago

Happy Monday!

Temperatures have continued to plummet behind this cold front, with many locations this evening already in the 30s. Tonight skies become partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the 20s and even teens in the higher terrain. Winds will remain west at 5-10 mph. Make sure you bundle up when heading out!

The cold will really be felt on Tuesday as highs stay near freezing as winds turn northwest 10-15 mph. Wind chill values could be in the 20s and teens at times. We gradually warm up with some sunshine Wednesday, highs in the mid to upper 30s. For Thanksgiving on Thursday, highs will be back in the 40s ahead of another weather maker. Rain and snow chances increase for Friday and early next weekend as we get another surge of cold air.

Have a great day!
– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn

MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

