NBA

Bill Simmons Recounts All Mistakes The Sacramento Kings Have Made In The Last 4 Years: "Sac Took Bagley Over Luka, Froze On Trading Barnes When He Had Legit Trade Value, Gave Bogdanovic Away For Nothing… But Hey Let’s Change Coaches Again.”

By Charles Eluemuno
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday November 21, the Sacramento Kings fired had coach Luke Walton and promoted associate head coach Alvin Gentry to take over at the helm as interim head coach. A 6-11 start to the season was undesirable for management, and Walton received all the blame. Founder of The Ringer,...

