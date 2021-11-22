Bella Hadid Is Cozy-Chic in Leopard Print Shoes, Brown Fuzzy Hat & Black Oversized Suit

Bella Hadid gives a crash course in having fun with fabrics and patterns.

The model was spotted while out and about in New York City today, wearing an attention-grabbing ensemble suitable for the fashion it-girl. The outfit consisted of a loose, oversized black suit paired with a pink T-shirt that had a gold butterfly graphic and a blingy silver belt. The star accessory of the look is the brown fuzzy hat that Hadid opted for, which offered a slight color contrast while adding a little extra coziness.

Hadid completed the outfit with a pair of chunky shoes that incorporated a stark leopard print.

Hadid’s style is always fashion-forward , including garments like oversized suiting, graphic-printed separates and halter tops. When she’s not walking down runways or posting editorial-worthy selfies on Instagram, Hadid saunters down the streets of NYC in trendy silhouettes. For her signature shoe aesthetic, Hadid gravitates towards pumps, striking boots, chunky sneakers and breezy heeled sandals. Hadid also has a penchant for sporting vintage-inspired silhouettes from the likes of Prada, Christian Louboutin and Dr. Martens. She usually opts for designs from Alexandre Vauthier, Michael Kors, Von Dutch, Versace and Mugler.

Hadid is one of the most prominent models in the fashion industry and has held campaigns with brands such as Alexander Wang, Michael Kors, Balmain and Giuseppe Zanotti. She has also opened and walked in runway shows for labels like Off-White, Marc Jacobs, Khaite and Rodarte.

Put on a pair of leopard print shoes and add a funky, fun twist to your outfits.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Moschino leopard-print sneakers, $595 .

CREDIT: Journey's

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Dolce & Gabbana Leopard-Print Trainer Sneakers, $825 .

Click through the gallery to see Bella Hadid’s street style evolution.