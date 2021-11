The Seattle Kraken will be looking to build off their last win in their first matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes. The Kraken snapped a six-game skid in Sunday’s 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals. Philipp Grubauer made a season-high 37 saves in the win after losing his previous four starts. Seattle will face another tough opponent Wednesday in the Hurricanes, who have points in five straight and eight of their last ten. Carolina is firmly in first place in the Metropolitan Division with a sparkling 14-2-1 record through 17 games. The Kraken will have its work cut out against the league-leading Canes.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO