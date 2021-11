Growing up with five siblings and a single mom taught Don Lawrence how to share. Years later, he is sharing his knowledge as a Teach for America first grade teacher. The 22-year-old Missouri City resident and Teach for America corps member said he would probably still live in his native Louisiana if not for the organization. He graduated with an accounting degree from Southeastern Louisiana University but wanted something different. He credits Teach for America with helping him get certified to teach, training him and giving him the tools to be successful in the classroom.

MISSOURI CITY, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO