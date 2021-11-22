Watch: Celtics players attend Terrence Clarke court naming in Roxbury

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

A number of Boston Celtics players attended Sunday’s court dedication ceremony at Vine Street Community Center in Roxbury, which honored the late Terrence Clarke.

Jaylen Brown, Jayston Tatum, Marcus Smart and Aaron Nesmith were at the court naming. Brown spoke about his relationship with Clarke and handed a piece of the parquet at TD Garden to Clarke’s mother.

“This is an emotional moment for everybody,” Brown told The Athletic. “We have a saying we like to say in our family, that energy lives forever. And as long as we uphold his name and speak of his name in high spirits, Terrence is still alive. We wanted to honor him in the way he needs to be honored.”

Clarke, a Boston-area native who played at Kentucky, grew up playing on the court and dreamed of having the court bear his name one day. Now it does.

