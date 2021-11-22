ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Police: Parade-crash suspect was in a domestic disturbance

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZxrd_0d4E6BZl00

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The SUV driver who plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring 48, was leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place just minutes earlier, Waukesha’s police chief said Monday.

Police Chief Dan Thompson said that there was no evidence the bloodshed Sunday was a terrorist attack or that the suspect, Darrell Brooks Jr., knew anyone in the parade. Brooks acted alone, the chief said.

Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee, had left the site of the domestic disturbance before officers arrived, and was not being chased by police at the time of the crash, according to the chief, who gave no further details on the dispute.

Police said they were drawing up five charges of intentional homicide against Brooks.

He has been charged with crimes 16 times since 1999 and had two outstanding cases against him at the time of the parade disaster — including one in which he was accused of deliberately running down a woman with his vehicle.

A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms gave way in an instant Sunday to screams and the sight of crumpled bodies as the SUV sped through barricades and struck dancers, musicians and others in the community of 72,000.

Members of a Dancing Grannies club were among those killed, as was a bank employee. The dead were identified as four women ages 52 to 79 and an 81-year-old man.

Mayor Shawn Reilly described the event as a “Norman Rockwell-type of Christmas parade” that “became a nightmare.”

“It looked like dummies being thrown in the air,” said Nicole Schneiter, who was there with her children and grandchildren. “It took a second to register, like, ‘Is that what we really just saw?’ And then you looked in the road and there were just people laying in road.”

At least nine patients — most of them children — were listed in critical condition two hospitals, and seven others were reported in serious condition.

The chief said that while police were not pursuing Brooks before he entered the parade route, an officer did fire a shot to try to stop him but ceased shooting because of the danger to others. Brooks was not injured.

Brooks has two open criminal cases in Milwaukee County. In one case, filed Nov. 5, he is charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery. Records show his $1,000 cash bond was posted on Friday.

In that case, a woman told police that Brooks deliberately ran her over with his vehicle in a gas station parking lot after a fight. She was hospitalized for her injuries.

In the other case, filed in July 2020, Brooks is charged with reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm.

His attorney in those cases, Joseph Domask, said he was not representing him in the parade crash.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said prosecutors’ $1,000 bail recommendation for Brooks was “inappropriately low” given the charges he faced. The DA’s office said it is investigating the matter.

Brooks is an aspiring rapper. On a YouTube page, a video that has since been removed showed him rapping in front a red Ford SUV resembling the one at the parade. The rapper uses the name MathBoi Fly on his Twitter and other social media accounts.

The horror of the crash was recorded by the city’s livestream and onlookers’ cellphones. One video shows the moment the SUV broke through the barricades and includes the apparent sound of gunfire.

“It was like a war scene walking through there,” said Ken Walter, who had been riding in the parade in a hot air balloon basket along with his wife and youngest son. “There were these piles of blankets with cops standing over them that you just knew were bodies.”

Walter said he saw a red SUV careen into view and watched it hit a member of his real estate-agency parade contingent, then barrel straight into members of the Waukesha South High School marching band.

The SUV continued down the parade route. Behind it, people were screaming, running, searching for family and friends and unsure whether they were still in danger, he recalled.

Schneiter said that after sheltering in a store, she emerged to see bodies in the street, along with strollers, chairs, candy and shoes.

Police identified those killed as Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted on its Facebook page that its members were “doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade, putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness.”

Eighteen children ages 3 to 16 were brought to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital, including three sets of siblings, said Dr. Amy Drendel, medical director of the emergency department.

They suffered injuries ranging from scrapes on their faces to broken bones and serious head injuries, she said. Six were listed in critical condition.

The Waukesha school district canceled classes Monday and Tuesday and said extra counselors would be on hand for students and staff. The parade’s lineup included cheer, dance and band entries associated with district schools.

The parade, held each year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. This year’s parade was the 59th one.

Waukesha is about 55 miles (90 kilometers) from Kenosha, where Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of all charges in the shooting deaths of two men and the wounding of a third during unrest there in 2020.

___

Bauer reported from Madison, Wis., and Balsamo reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Doug Glass in Minneapolis, Kathleen Foody in Chicago, Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, Bernard Condon in New York and Michael Biesecker in Washington contributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Illinois man charged in head-on collision in Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin prosecutors have filed multiple charges against an Illinois man accused driving drunk and causing a head-on collision last month. The Kenosha News reported Friday that 32-year-old Jose Medina Dominguez of Waukegan has been charged with felony counts of attempting to elude an officer, first-degree reckless endangerment and hit-and-run causing injury as well as misdemeanor obstruction. He also has been cited for first-offense drunken driving.
ILLINOIS STATE
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Nov. 26, 2021

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Kenosha, WI
State
Washington State
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
City
Madison, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
WausauPilot

1 airlifted after fiery semi crash

Witnesses pulled a woman out of a burning vehicle that was struck by a semi tractor trailer Wednesday, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was later airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The crash was reported Wednesday at the intersection of Hwy. 22 and County Hwy. K...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

At least 1 ejected, several injured in Hwy. 10 crash

Several people are injured, some seriously, after a single-vehicle crash Thursday on Hwy. 10 in Junction City, sheriff’s officials confirmed. Emergency scanner traffic indicated the crash, involving an SUV with 11 passengers, was reported at about 9 a.m. Thursday. Initial scanner reports indicate that at least one person was ejected from the vehicle, but the extent of the injuries involved is not yet clear.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

SUV driver in parade crash may have been fleeing a crime

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are looking into whether the SUV driver who plowed through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40, was fleeing from a crime, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The joyous scene of marching bands...
WAUKESHA, WI
WausauPilot

5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others. One...
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Disturbance#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#Real Estate#Ap#Suv#Dancing Grannies
WausauPilot

No injuries in Portage Co. fire

No injuries were reported after a fire that ripped through a four-unit apartment complex Tuesday in Portage County, officials said. Crews from Marathon County were called in to assist in fighting the blaze, which was reported just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on County Hwy. DB in the town of Dewey, which is between Stevens Point and Knowlton.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Group urges Madison officials to keep homeless camp open

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A community group is urging officials in Madison to back off on plans to shut down a homeless encampment in a city park. City officials have posted notices that camping won’t be allowed in Reindahl Park on Madison’s east side after Dec. 6 and all tents, structures and belongings must be removed from the park by Dec. 9. The encampment has seen more than 70 people at times and has been declared unsanitary, unhealthy and unsafe after a number of attacks and overdoses, a stabbing nd a shooting.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WausauPilot

Missing Lac du Flambeau man found dead

Just over a year after a Lac du Flambeau man was reported missing, officials say his body has been found. John C. Kronquist, Sr., was last seen in the early morning hours of Nov. 14, 2020 near the intersection of Chequamegon Forest Trail and Island Club Lane near Lac du Flambeau.
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI
WausauPilot

Milwaukee’s ‘Dancing Grannies’ devastated by parade crash

The short skirts. The sparkly pompoms. The sassy hip sways. The grandchildren. They are the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a marching, dancing holiday fixture in Wisconsin for nearly 40 years, and a joyful twist on America’s expectations that parades are supposed to feature mainly school-age dance troupes. But tragedy struck the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 24, 2021

David Anklam passed away with family by his side on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. He was born on August 28, 1934, to Hugo and Ruth (Juedes) Anklam. He attended Wausau East High School and immediately after graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force. While serving he spent four years in Germany.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal across US

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Law enforcement in Portland declared a riot Friday night as about 200 demonstrators protested the acquittal of a teen who killed two people and injured another in Wisconsin. The protesters were breaking windows, throwing objects at police and talking about burning down a local government building...
PORTLAND, OR
WausauPilot

Rittenhouse verdict flies in the face of legal standards for self-defense

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy