If you're offered $400 now but you can have $550 by waiting three months, which do you take: the quick cash or more money later? The answer to that question says something about your ability to compete with Tom Brady. Because he will wait. And then he will wait some more. He will give up today's fun for tomorrow's reward, and eventually he will bury you with all the loose change that is the difference between his self-discipline and your itch for immediate gratification.

