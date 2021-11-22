ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin beats Texas A&M 69-58 to open Maui Invitational

By Shereen Siewert
 5 days ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Johnny Davis scored 21 points, Brad Davison added 19 and Wisconsin opened the Maui Invitational with a 69-58 victory over Texas A&M on Monday.

Wisconsin (3-1) started slow and limped to the finish, but used two big runs in between to earn a spot in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Texas A&M (4-1) got off to a strong start and shut the Badgers down late, but fell into too big of a hole to mount a comeback. Quenton Jackson led the Aggies with 15 points.

Texas A&M hit Wisconsin with a blitz of 3-pointers at the start. Tyrece Radford hit the first one and Andre Gordon followed with three more as the Aggies opened the game on a 16-4 run.

Texas A&M hit 6 of its first 7 from the arc to push the lead to 16, but the Badgers finally found their footing late in the first half.

Ratcheting up the defense to create turnovers, Wisconsin set up good scoring opportunities in transition, hitting three straight 3-pointers during a 15-1 run to close the first half. Davison had 14 points by halftime to give the Badgers a 35-34 lead.

Wisconsin kept rolling, using a 15-3 run to stretch the lead to 61-45, but went cold to let Texas A&M chip away. The Aggies pulled within 65-58 and held the Badgers to one field goal over the final 8:45, but ran out of time to finish off the comeback.

WausauPilot

Central Wisconsin Storm girls hockey downs Hayward

MOSINEE – Samantha Federici scored twice to help lift the Central Wisconsin Storm girls hockey team to a 5-1 win over the Hayward Co-op on Friday in its season opener at the Mosinee Recreation Center. Following a scoreless first period, the Storm exploded for four goals in the second to...
MOSINEE, WI
WausauPilot

Bucks beat Nuggets 120-109, extend win streak to 6 games

DENVER (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 13 rebounds, Pat Connaughton added 20 points off the bench and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the depleted Denver Nuggets 120-109 on Friday night for their sixth straight win. Antetokounmpo hit 10 of 13 shots in just 30 minutes, and the Bucks...
NBA
WausauPilot

Rodgers will play Sunday despite not practicing all week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t practiced all week due to a toe injury but is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Rodgers said Wednesday he has a toe fracture and that the injury occurred while he was working out at...
NFL
WausauPilot

Wausau East student, racing champ, named Miss Snowflake 2021

Reporting by David Stenklyft for Wausau Pilot & Review. A Wausau East High School Student was crowned Miss Snowflake by the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs during their recent annual convention in Green Bay. Each year at the AWSC Workshop a Miss Snowflake Queen is selected to represent the Association...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Bucks dominate Magic 123-92 for 4th consecutive victory

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 18 points and the Milwaukee Bucks opened the biggest halftime lead in franchise history on their way to a 123-92 blowout of the Orlando Magic on Monday night. The Bucks’ 77-36 lead at the break also was Orlando’s biggest halftime deficit ever. Before Monday,...
NBA
WausauPilot

Allen carries No. 19 Wisconsin to 35-28 win over Nebraska

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Braelon Allen continued a tradition of Wisconsin running backs steamrolling Nebraska defenses. Allen rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns – including a tiebreaking 53-yarder with 3:50 remaining – to help No. 19 Wisconsin outlast Nebraska 35-28 for its seventh consecutive victory Saturday. Wisconsin has beaten...
NEBRASKA STATE
