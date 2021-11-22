Reminder: Show us your bucks!

Wausau Pilot & Review

Once again, Wausau Pilot & Review is inviting hunters to show off their deer during the 2021 gun deer hunting season and win prizes for sharing their photos.

We want to see your deer – and you, sitting alongside your trophy deer.

Prizes this year include a 1/4 barrel party from Burks Bar, tickets to local sporting events, t-shirts, gift certificates and more.

Thanks to Burks Bar, our gracious sponsor of this year’s Big Buck Board. We appreciate your support! Photos will be uploaded to this page as we receive them, with drawings held in early December.

To enter, email photos and information to advertising@wausaupilotandreview.com and include:

Your name

Age

City of residence

Where and when you shot your deer

Any antler information you want to provide

Email and phone number for internal use only, so we can notify you if you’re a winner. (If a hunter younger than 21 is drawn for the Burks Bar prize, we will automatically award you the next place prize.)

Bow hunters – your photos are welcome from the 2021 season, too.

Good luck, hunters – and stay safe!

Please note that the sending a picture to Wausau Pilot and Review releases your right to the picture, and is your consent for Wausau Pilot and Review to use that picture in our publication including our social media accounts.