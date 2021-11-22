Mum says free childcare move for Wales 'fantastic idea'

The decision to move a Banksy mural from Wales to England has sparked a disagreement over who is responsible.Entitled “Season’s Greetings”, the artwork was disovered on the side of a steelworker’s garage in Port Talbot in 2018.The local council recently announced that the artwork would be transported out of the Welsh town, however, to be displayed as part of an exhibition in Peterborough.Owner John Brandler said (per BBC News) that the decision to relinquish the mural had been “forced upon him” at the behest of the council.The artwork encompasses two sides of a garage wall, and depicts a child...
