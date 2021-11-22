ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Mum says free childcare move for Wales 'fantastic idea'

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mother has welcomed plans to expand free childcare for two-year-olds. Until now, it was available only...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Wales: Free primary school meals and childcare pledges

All primary school pupils in Wales have been promised free school meals within three years after a co-operation deal between Labour and Plaid Cymru. The agreement will see them work together on 46 policies. Others include expanding free childcare for two-year-olds, a cap on second and holiday home numbers, reforming...
HOMELESS
BBC

Plaid Cymru members back Senedd deal with Labour

Plaid Cymru says its members have "overwhelmingly" backed the party's Senedd co-operation agreement with the Labour Welsh government. There was 94% support for the deal in a vote after a private debate at Plaid's virtual conference, the party said. Party leader Adam Price said it was a "huge step forward...
POLITICS
BBC

Omicron: Overseas travellers to Wales to require PCR tests

Everyone who enters Wales from abroad will need to take a PCR test and isolate pending a negative result. The Welsh government announced the move after the UK government brought in several new restrictions in England. It comes as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Brentwood, Essex,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Leeds teacher helps give 1,400 children a place to sleep

A teacher in Leeds has provided beds to nearly 1,400 children in the city and says referrals are continuing to rise. Bex Wilson set up the charity Zarach in 2017 after she realised some of her pupils did not have a bed to sleep in. "Every postcode in Leeds has...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childcare#Wales#Council Tax#Free School#Uk#Labour#Plaid Cymru
The Independent

Banksy: Row as Season’s Greetings mural moved from Wales to England

The decision to move a Banksy mural from Wales to England has sparked a disagreement over who is responsible.Entitled “Season’s Greetings”, the artwork was disovered on the side of a steelworker’s garage in Port Talbot in 2018.The local council recently announced that the artwork would be transported out of the Welsh town, however, to be displayed as part of an exhibition in Peterborough.Owner John Brandler said (per BBC News) that the decision to relinquish the mural had been “forced upon him” at the behest of the council.The artwork encompasses two sides of a garage wall, and depicts a child...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Boris Johnson bridge to Northern Ireland would cost more than £300bn and should not be built, review finds

Boris Johnson’s proposed bridge or tunnel to Northern Ireland could cost more than £300bn and should not be built, a government review has found.The prime minister had commissioned a study into the fixed link across the Irish Sea after arguing it would improve connections between parts of the UK.Network Rail chairman Peter Hendy’s review found that that a bridge would cost an estimated £335bn, while a tunnel would be about £209bn.Sir Peter said the high price tag of either project “would be impossible to justify” as “the benefits could not possibly outweigh the costs”.Either a bridge or tunnel would be...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK approach to small boats crisis branded ‘shameful’ by former Tory adviser

The UK and France’s response to the migrant crisis in the English Channel has been branded “shameful” by a Tory peer who served as a senior adviser to William Hague during his time as foreign secretary.Arminka Helic’s comment came as Sir Keir Starmer accused home secretary Priti Patel of chasing headlines with threats to turn back small boats while failing to achieve anything to resolve the problem, which on Wednesday saw at least 27 people drown after a dinghy sank.Ms Patel today told the House of Commons that “in terms of toughness… I have not ruled anything out”.Delivering a statement...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: This is the real reason Priti Patel has been barred from France

There is some irony in the fact that about the only person the French are not allowing into their country right now is Priti Patel. In an unusually blunt diplomatic snub, her day trip to Calais on Sunday has been cancelled – and so have the scheduled face-to-face talks with the French authorities about the loss of life in the English Channel. One hopes they’ll still pick up the phone for her but you never know. Given the enormity of what has happened, it seems a bit impetuous – childish, even – banning Patel from her own meeting but it...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
BBC

Campaigner 'thrilled' as Down Syndrome law moves step closer

A campaigner whose son has Down's syndrome has said she is "thrilled" local authorities could soon be obliged to support people with Down's syndrome. A Private Members Bill, ensuring those with the genetic condition receive health, education and housing support, has received the government's backing. If passed by Parliament it...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

PM says anyone arriving in UK must take PCR test

Cases of the new variant appearing in the UK were inevitable. What was not inevitable was the government’s response, moving swiftly to tighten rules for those arriving in the country and for the wearing of face coverings in shops and on public transport in England. In Scotland, Wales and Northern...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ministers urged to reveal whether Grenfell cladding among materials which failed tests decade before tragedy

Ministers have been urged to reveal whether the type of cladding used at Grenfell Tower may have failed fire tests commissioned by the government more than a decade prior to the blaze that killed 72 people.The inquiry into the disaster in June 2017 has been handed a document showing the results of tests on a number of different cladding systems carried out in 2002 following a fatal fire in an Ayrshire tower block.The document, dated 2004 and marked “commercial in confidence”, is thought not to have been made public until it was leaked two months ago to the BBC, which...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s tree planting strategy ‘in flames’, as UK spends six times more on wood burning power station

Ministers have been accused of lacking a “joined up strategy” on woodlands, as one government department spends six times more on a timber-burning power station than another spends on tree planting.Annual subsidies for Drax power station in North Yorkshire, a former coal-fired power station which now runs on “biomass” made up of imported waste wood, reached £832m in 2020, while the budget for tree planting and peatland works out at just £130m a year.Drax was recently named the UK’s biggest single source of CO2 emissions. It releases over 13 million tonnes of CO2 a year, using around 7 million tonnes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Cheshire East Council: Gritting plans near schools 'nonsensical'

Schools have raised concerns about plans to stop gritting some roads in Cheshire. Cheshire East Council has removed 230km of roads from its winter gritting plan after a review, with 103km of roads added. One head teacher said it was "nonsensical" to remove a primary school from a gritting plan.
EDUCATION
Telegraph

Reclusive Yorkshire family kept embalmed remains of woman on her deathbed

A reclusive Japanese family who kept the embalmed remains of a dead relative at their home in a North Yorkshire village will face no further action after prosecutors decided putting them on trial was not in the public interest. The mummified remains of Cambridge-educated Rina Yasutake, 49, were found by...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Doctors warn hospital labour wards are at breaking point as pregnant women who refuse Covid jabs plunge maternity services into 'crisis' with healthy mothers being 'abandoned' mid-labour, midwives self-isolating and birth units forced to close

The growing number of unvaccinated pregnant women with Covid on labour wards is pushing some maternity services to the brink, NHS doctors have warned. Senior midwives and obstetricians have revealed that units in certain areas are in a 'crisis situation', where already time-stretched staff are being forced to abandon healthy women mid-labour in order to tend to the complex needs of Covid-positive expectant mothers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy