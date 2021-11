I would like to report that Tuesday's action felt different than it did the last several days, but it's all of the same overall market activity. It's the either/or market. It's the relentless selling in the tech stocks that are already down but very little in the favored few. It's buying financials and energy and maybe even a few industrials. It's breadth putting in a better showing this week than last week but still notching in seven straight negative breadth days, the first such string since December 2018.

NYSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO