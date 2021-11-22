ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US slaps sanctions on another Nord Stream firm

By Odd ANDERSEN
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v7mpC_0d4E4nqp00
A road sign directs traffic toward a Nord Stream 2 gas landfall facility in Lubmin, northeastern Germany, in September 2020 /AFP/File

The United States on Monday slapped sanctions on another company involved in the controversial Russia-Germany Nord Stream 2 pipeline even as it stops short of more drastic steps.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was imposing sanctions on Transadria Ltd., a shipping company linked to Russia, as well as two vessels.

President Joe Biden's administration took the action as part of a required report to Congress on action against the pipeline, which Ukraine and other Eastern European states fear will embolden Moscow and reduce their leverage.

But Biden has waived sanctions on the main company behind Nord Stream, concluding that the pipeline will go ahead anyway and that it is better to work with Germany.

"Even as the administration continues to oppose the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, including via our sanctions, we continue to work with Germany and other allies and partners to reduce the risks posed by the pipeline," Blinken said in a statement.

Germany, in a deal with the Biden administration, agreed to economic support to Ukraine on transitioning to clean energy and said it would insist that Russia keep gas flowing through its neighbor.

The administration's approach has found wide opposition in the US Congress, with one Republican senator citing the issue to hold up State Department nominations.

Ukraine has been battling pro-Russia separatists since 2014 when Moscow seized the Crimea peninsula.

Related
AFP

On Ukraine frontline, soldiers vow 'worthy response' to Russia

Hands on his machinegun, a Ukrainian soldier scans the grey steppe towards the positions of pro-Russian separatists in his country's war-scarred east. Armed with a Kalashnikov rifle, another Ukrainian soldier takes part in a shooting exercise a few kilometres away from Zhura's position.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. Sanctions Russia-Linked Transadria Over Nord Stream 2 Project

WASHINGTON -- The United States has announced further sanctions related to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, citing Russia-linked Transadria Ltd. and its Marlin vessel. A November 22 statement by Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the action "is in line with the United States' continuing opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the U.S. government's continued compliance with the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act of 2019 (PEESA)."
U.S. POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

Biden rejected attempts to slap more sanctions on Russia media

US President Joe Biden has dismissed three plans to place more sanctions on Moscow this year as some officials grow frustrated with his Russia policy, a report says. Biden has turned down his National Security Council's proposals to impose more sanctions on Russia three times this year, arguing that the measures were "not tough enough," Politico reported, citing two unnamed former US officials.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Telegraph

Germany suspends approval for Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Germany on Tuesday suspended the certification process for the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia. The German regulator said the suspension was “temporary” and it appeared to be a technical rather than a political decision. But Russia is likely to see it as a hostile move and it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

In joint op-ed, China and Russia decry US democracy summit

A rare joint opinion article by the ambassadors of China and Russia has sharply assailed President Joe Biden's plans for a virtual summit of democratic countries -- from which they were pointedly excluded. Calling the US plan "an evident product of its Cold-War mentality," ambassadors Anatoly Antonov of Russia and Qin Gang of China said the December 9-10 event would "stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world, creating new 'dividing lines.'" The summit is meant to fulfill a campaign pledge by Biden to advance the cause of global democracy at a time when autocratic governments have been on the rise. But when the State Department on Tuesday published a list of about 110 invited countries -- without including Russia or China -- their reaction was furious.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Zelensky warns Ukraine 'entirely prepared' if Russia attacks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Russia was sending "very dangerous" signals with troop movements on the border, warning that his military was ready to push back any offensive.  Zelensky said Ukraine was ready to take on Russia if Moscow decides to move troops across the border.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S., Britain, Canada Slap Sanctions on Nicaraguan Officials in Coordinated Action

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Nicaraguan officials on Monday in a concerted response to an election that many countries have denounced as rigged in favor of President Daniel Ortega. The Biden administration slapped punitive measures on nine Nicaraguans, while the UK targeted eight,...
FOREIGN POLICY
naturalgasworld.com

Naftogaz allowed role in Nord Stream 2 certification

BNetzA has four month until January 2022 to reach a draft decision on Nord Stream 2's certification. Ukraine's Naftogaz has been allowed to take part in the certification process for the Russian-owned Nord Stream 2 operating company, the company announced on November 15. Naftogaz requested involvement from German energy regulator...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

German energy regulator suspends Nord Stream 2 certification, sets demands

Ukrainian gas companies Naftogaz and GTSOU were given notice on Monday that they would be included in the German certification procedure of the pipeline. Ukraine opposes the pipeline and will lose revenues if gas from Russia bypasses pipelines on Ukrainian territory. Germany's energy regulator said on Tuesday it had suspended...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newsweek

'Tyrants and Traitors Need to Be Executed,' Said the Army-Vet-Conspiracy-Theorist

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On November 27, San Clemente, California, yoga practitioner, wellness and New Age leader Alan Hostetter, 56, who would later be indicted for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, posted a video of himself on his own American Phoenix Project YouTube channel talking about his attendance at the November 14 "Million MAGA" March in Washington.
LA HABRA, CA
fox40jackson.com

Romanian immigrant to Americans who favor communism: ‘If you don't learn from history, nothing will save you’

A Romanian immigrant who moved to the United States in pursuit of a better life said Americans favoring communism need to learn from history or “nothing will save you.”. “I’m not saying that every system in the world is perfect, but to be in favor of communism, considering history and everything that has been documented throughout the years, it’s sad. It’s really sad,” Bogdan Laurentiu told Fox News.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

