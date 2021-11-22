Atlanta-based firm acquires 955,000-square-foot Everman Crossroads portfolio

It was no question of whether or not Alex and Andy Lonsberry would establish a business, it was simply a matter of what it would be. The two Cleveland natives were brought up with an entrepreneurial spirit—their family owned a custom motorcycle business, which introduced them to the world of manufacturing. But it wasn't until they were both working toward their doctorates at Case Western Reserve University that they started making big moves.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO