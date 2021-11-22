Atlanta-based firm acquires 955,000-square-foot Everman Crossroads portfolio

GREENSBORO, NC — Tencarva Machinery Company, the Southeast’s premier value-added distributor of flow control and process equipment solutions and services to the industrial and municipal end-markets, and Bessemer Investors LLC, a New York-based investment firm, announced Nov. 18 that Bessemer has agreed to make a significant investment in Tencarva. Bessemer will partner with Tencarva’s existing management team, including president Ed Pearce, who will continue leading the company, to support the company’s growth. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
