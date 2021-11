The 2021 season didn't result in as many wins as the Chico State volleyball team had hoped, but Head Coach Tommy Gott oversaw a program that was always prepared, and its players always ready to compete. Cal State San Bernardino, the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) regular season champ, found that out first hand Saturday as the Wildcats refused to roll over in the regular season finale. The 'Cats came out swinging and fought tooth and nail throughout the match, but the No. 3-ranked Coyotes were still able to come away with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-12 victory at Coussoulis Arena.

CHICO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO