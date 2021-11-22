Interior head: Chaco protections ‘millennia in the making’

New Mexico health officials yesterday reported 3,712 new COVID-19 cases for the three-day period of Nov.13-15, bringing the statewide total so far to 295,767; DOH has designated 254,476 of those cases as recovered. Bernalillo County had 1,009 new cases, followed by San Juan County with 580 and Doña Ana County with 566. Santa Fe County had 146 new cases. In a news release, the health department reported that New Mexico’s seven-day test test positivity rate has risen to 12.9% from last week’s 11.8%; the target is 7.5%—higher test positivity rates indicate not all cases are being detected. New Mexicans can search the DOH testing directory for locations and order at-home tests via Vault.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 11 DAYS AGO