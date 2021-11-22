ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior head: Chaco protections ‘millennia in the making’

Derrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHACO CULTURE NATIONAL HISTORICAL PARK, N.M. (AP) — A few big rigs carried oilfield equipment on...

www.thederrick.com

Santafe New Mexican.com

Haaland meets with tribes and government leaders at Chaco

CHACO CANYON — Sun-baked stone slabs that looked pieced together into majestic formations towered above the first Indigenous U.S. Interior Department secretary, tribal leaders and elected officials who gathered Monday to celebrate the coming protections of this ancient landscape. Three days before Thanksgiving, allies of President Joe Biden and Interior...
U.S. POLITICS
ABQJournal

Chaco Canyon protections are personal for pueblo leaders

For U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Chaco Canyon is not a collection of ancient ruins, but a living landscape. During a gathering Monday of Indigenous leaders and elected officials at Chaco Culture National Historical Park, Haaland said federal land management should reflect the values of the region’s “shared heritage.”. “It’s...
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

Biden administration proposes Chaco Canyon drilling ban

The Biden administration on Monday proposed banning new oil and gas drilling projects for 20 years in and around Chaco Canyon in northwestern New Mexico, The Washington Post reports. The area is rich in oil and gas, but it's also a sacred tribal site. Biden announced the move at the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Santa Fe Reporter

Biden Moves to End to Federal Drilling in Chaco Canyon

New Mexico health officials yesterday reported 3,712 new COVID-19 cases for the three-day period of Nov.13-15, bringing the statewide total so far to 295,767; DOH has designated 254,476 of those cases as recovered. Bernalillo County had 1,009 new cases, followed by San Juan County with 580 and Doña Ana County with 566. Santa Fe County had 146 new cases. In a news release, the health department reported that New Mexico’s seven-day test test positivity rate has risen to 12.9% from last week’s 11.8%; the target is 7.5%—higher test positivity rates indicate not all cases are being detected. New Mexicans can search the DOH testing directory for locations and order at-home tests via Vault.
SANTA FE, NM
New Mexico State
sourcenm.com

Indigenous leaders in New Mexico celebrate federal efforts to protect Chaco

The Biden administration’s announcement to begin the process that could impose mineral extraction protections around Chaco Culture National Historical Park was celebrated by Indigenous leaders in New Mexico on Monday, Nov. 15. “Pueblo leadership is charged to protect our language, songs and lifeways so that we may maintain our sacred...
U.S. POLITICS
