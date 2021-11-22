Ali Curtis out as general manager of Toronto's MLS team

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU women’s soccer star Ashley Hatch made history in her debut with the United States Women’s National Team. Hatch and USWNT played against Australia in an international friendly match on Friday, November 26. Less than 30 seconds after kickoff, Hatch buried the ball into the...
OMAHA — High drama hit the Omaha Lancers hockey organization Thursday. Multiple coaches resigned and players unanimously voted to boycott three weekend games in protest to management’s treatment of coach Chadd Cassidy and budget constraints that do not seem to conform to United States Hockey League standards. The Lancers, silent...
LOS ANGELES — LAFC and Bob Bradley, the only manager the MLS franchise has ever had, are parting company after four seasons. The team confirmed Thursday that Bradley, the third-winningest coach in league history, is out after missing the playoffs in his fourth season. Bradley led LAFC to a Supporters’...
NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Mets have finally found a general manager. They completed a drawn-out search by hiring Billy Eppler. Eppler was fired as GM of the Los Angeles Angels a little more than a year ago after five unsuccessful seasons. But he landed the same position with the Mets following a recruiting process that became the butt of jokes while dragging on for more than six weeks. Eppler gets a four-year contract to become the 16th general manager in Mets history and their fifth head of baseball operations in 13 tumultuous months. He will be introduced by the team today via Zoom.
Toronto FC and general manager Ali Curtis mutually parted ways on Monday after three years. Curtis, who was also the club's senior vice president of soccer operations, is pursuing a new opportunity. "I began discussing my future with the club in September," Curtis said in a statement. "During the pandemic,...
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet (groin) will not play in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. VanVleet will sit on Saturday night after experiencing recent groin soreness. Expect OG Anunoby to play an increased offensive role against a Pistons' team allowing a 107.5 defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
The Curtis High School soccer team, which finished the fall season with a record of 12-1-1 and reached the PSAL playoffs, saw representation from a total of 14 countries on the pitch this season. Students athletes from the likes of Colombia, Honduras, Mexico, Russia, Poland, Haiti, Liberia, Israel, Sierra Leone,...
The Washington Wizards gave general manager Tommy Sheppard a contract extension and promoted him to team president Wednesday amid the franchise’s best start in 47 years. Sheppard will also retain his title of general manager as part of the deal. The team also extended and promoted Sashi Brown, the former...
The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Jack Campbell and Kyle Clifford in a February, 2020 trade for depth forward Trevor Moore and a couple of third round draft picks. It seemed like a lot to give up for the Maple Leafs at the time as Campbell was struggling with a .900 save percentage and Clifford was a fourth line winger at best.
SYDNEY — Playing in Australia for the first time in 21 years, the United States women’s soccer team needed only 24 seconds to score against the Matildas on Saturday (Friday night PT). It turns out that was all the new-look American side needed in a 3-0 win at Sydney’s Olympic...
NEW YORK (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 25 saves, Kasperi Kapanen scored in the second period and the Pittsburgh Penguins kept the depleted New York Islanders winless at their new arena with a 1-0 victory Friday night. Pittsburgh won its fifth straight, with Jarry driving the hot streak. His shaky...
The San Jose Sharks announced on Friday afternoon that long-time general manager Doug Wilson is taking a temporary medical leave of absence. Through their Twitter account, the Sharks released a statement that said, "The San Jose Sharks announced today General Manager Doug Wilson will be taking a temporary medical leave from his day-to-day activities. In the interim, Assistant General Manager Joe Will will be handling the team's day-to-day operations."
Eddie Howe will be in the Newcastle United dugout for the first time when they head for Arsenal on Saturday after recovering from his bout of Covid-19.The 43-year-old, who tested positive for coronavirus on the eve of his first game in charge against Brentford, returned a negative test on Friday morning.He will be allowed to resume his role as the Magpies’ new head coach with his symptoms having been traced back to earlier last week.Assistant Jason Tindall has revealed his long-time friend was unwell at the beginning of this week, but has improved significantly since.Tindall said: “You’re always worried when...
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin has been fined $5,000 for throwing one of his gloves at Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand. The NHL announced the punishment on Saturday. The fine is the maximum allowed under the league's collective bargaining agreement with the players' union. Panarin...
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves in his 200th victory and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Seattle Kraken 3-0 Friday night for their sixth win in seven games. Steven Stamkos, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Ross Colton scored for Tampa Bay, which improved to 8-1-3 in November and...
Center Nikola Vučević retured to Orlando, Fla., with a splash Friday night, helping the Chicago Bulls against his former team in a 123-88 victory against the Magic. Orlando was home for Vučević for nearly nine seasons. The center was traded to the Magic as a rookie in 2012 and spent the next nine years growing on and off the court in Florida. When the Magic traded Vučević to the Bulls in March, he left a sizable mark on the franchise record books: first in field goals (4,490), second in rebounds (6,381) and third in points (10,432) and blocks (550).
NEW YORK — The Islanders’ COVID-19 outbreak worsened again on Saturday and, as a result, the NHL announced it has postponed at least the team’s next two games. The team announced that an additional player entered the COVID-19 protocol Saturday morning and the Islanders would have potentially up to eight players unavailable for Sunday night’s scheduled game against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
