Ali Curtis out as general manager of Toronto's MLS team

Eddie Howe will be in the Newcastle United dugout for the first time when they head for Arsenal on Saturday after recovering from his bout of Covid-19.The 43-year-old, who tested positive for coronavirus on the eve of his first game in charge against Brentford, returned a negative test on Friday morning.He will be allowed to resume his role as the Magpies’ new head coach with his symptoms having been traced back to earlier last week.Assistant Jason Tindall has revealed his long-time friend was unwell at the beginning of this week, but has improved significantly since.Tindall said: “You’re always worried when...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO