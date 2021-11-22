ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat's Marcus Garrett: Dealing with wrist injury

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Garrett (wrist) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Pistons....

Miami Herald

Marcus Garrett on his G League goals and development. Also, the importance of rebounding

Marcus Garrett is officially living the life of a Miami Heat two-way contract player. After totaling 13 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals in the Sioux Falls Skyforce’s win over the Grand Rapids Gold on Saturday night, Garrett was told he would be joining the Heat in Oklahoma City the following day. He took a commercial flight that took him through Dallas to get there.
