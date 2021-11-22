Heat's Marcus Garrett: Dealing with wrist injury

Marcus Garrett is officially living the life of a Miami Heat two-way contract player. After totaling 13 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals in the Sioux Falls Skyforce’s win over the Grand Rapids Gold on Saturday night, Garrett was told he would be joining the Heat in Oklahoma City the following day. He took a commercial flight that took him through Dallas to get there.
A lot of people from in and around the NBA have chimed in on the incident involving Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons. LeBron got ejected for just the second time in his career for a supposed inadvertent blow to Stewart’s head that left the youngster’s face all covered in blood.
During the Los Angeles Lakers’ Wednesday win over the Indiana Pacers, LeBron James asked to have two fans sitting courtside at Gainbridge Fieldhouse escorted out. Turns out the fans were taunting James in a malevolent way. The four-time MVP may be one of the world’s most popular athletes, but he...
If there's one thing FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless is known for, it's his harsh criticisms against LeBron James. Over the past few years, Skip has called out LBJ for various reasons, some more ridiculous than others. But, on Thursday, Bayless actually gave LeBron some praise for how he handled...
Sacramento Kings players De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton jumped to the defense of head coach Luke Walton after their team’s disappointing loss to the Toronto Raptors. Walton received criticism after the Kings were beaten 89-108 by the Raptors on Friday. The defeat to the Raptors was their sixth loss from...
Jimmy Butler has gone from an underdog in the NBA to one of its most respected players. Few people expected Butler to have the success that he did in the NBA when he first entered. And if we look back at his life, Butler did not have an easy road to the NBA.
Even at 36-years-old, LeBron James continues to shock and awe the basketball world. This season, despite the many obstacles he and the Lakers have had to face, he is putting on an amazing performance, averaging 25.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game on 47% shooting. On Friday, Bulls...
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
LaVar Ball, the spoke person and CEO of the Big Baller Brand has revealed his frustration with the Michael Jordan owned Charlotte Hornets after ignoring his middle son LiAngelo Ball and depriving two of his sons playing together in the NBA. To those who are not aware, LiAngelo signed with the Detroit Pistons in the previous season but wasn’t given even a single game after which he was released as well.
The Utah Jazz fell short of expectations in their last outing, dropping a contest to the Indiana Pacers 111-100. They’ll be looking to bounce back against a Miami Heat squad that has struggled of late, dropping 3 straight. The Jazz (8-4) and Heat (7-5) both entered the 2021-22 season with...
No team is the same without their best player. The Arizona State Sun Devils notched their second victory of the year in a 72-63 defeat of North Florida Monday, closing the three-game homestand at Desert Financial Arena to tip off the 2021-2022 season. After again finding themselves in an early...
The Atlanta Hawks announced Sunday night that forward De’Andre Hunter would miss approximately eight weeks with a tendon injury in his right wrist. The Hawks say Hunter was injured on Nov. 8 vs. the Golden State Warriors, and an MRI revealed that he would need surgery on the tendon. Hunter...
De’Andre Hunter will miss eight weeks as he had wrist surgery to repair a tendon due to an injury sustained against Golden State. Dukes & Bell talked about just how big of a deal this injury is for our Hawks.
The Miami Heat have released their injury report for their Monday night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris will remain out for the matchup. The team might also be without the services of two of its best players, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, who are suffering from a sprained ankle and bruised knee, respectively.
The Miami Heat won’t be at full strength against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. Heat stars Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry, as well as forward Markieff Morris, will be out of action. On the bright side, Heat superstar Jimmy Butler will be back in the lineup. Butler, 32,...
Dawson was placed on the practice squad injured list for an undisclosed reason Saturday, per the NFL's official transaction log. Dawson was cut by the Broncos on Tuesday but was signed to the practice squad afterward. However, he'll now be forced to miss time with his unspecified injury.
The Arizona State Sun Devils will reportedly be without sophomore forward Marcus Bagley when the team takes on the San Diego State Aztecs on Thursday night, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Rothstein added that junior guard Luther Muhammad is available for the contest after he missed ASU’s 72-63 win over...
