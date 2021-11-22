Tiny Pretty Things - Cancelled by Netflix

Netflix is snapping up premiere visual-effects house Scanline VFX, announcing a deal to acquire the company that has done work on Netflix originals like “Stranger Things” as well as tentpole movies for Marvel, DC and others. Financial terms of the pact were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and other usual closing conditions. Netflix said it will operate Scanline VFX as a standalone business that will continue to work with a variety of clients. Founded in 1989 in Munich, Scanline VFX also operates locations in Los Angeles, London, Vancouver, Montreal,...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO