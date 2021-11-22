ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Tiny Pretty Things - Cancelled by Netflix

By DarkUFO
spoilertv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like we missed this cancellation when it...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Sitcom Canceled, But Fans Will Get 1 More Season

Netflix series Family Reunion will be coming to an end soon. However, before the show does end, Netflix will produce one final season of the series. In October, TV Line reported that Netflix formally renewed Family Reunion for Season 3, which will also serve as the final season. Season 3...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix to Acquire Scanline VFX, Effects Studio That Has Worked on ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ ‘Eternals’ and More

Netflix is snapping up premiere visual-effects house Scanline VFX, announcing a deal to acquire the company that has done work on Netflix originals like “Stranger Things” as well as tentpole movies for Marvel, DC and others. Financial terms of the pact were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and other usual closing conditions. Netflix said it will operate Scanline VFX as a standalone business that will continue to work with a variety of clients. Founded in 1989 in Munich, Scanline VFX also operates locations in Los Angeles, London, Vancouver, Montreal,...
BUSINESS
Mental_Floss

Status Report: 47 Netflix Series That Were Either Canceled or Renewed In 2021

Netflix has a reputation for canceling many of its original shows, but throughout 2021, we’ve seen the streaming giant announce far more renewals than cancellations. Below, you can see the full list of Netflix original shows canceled and renewed in 2021 (as of November 21, 2021). Last year, Netflix canceled and renewed a bunch of popular shows, so it’s easy to see why its subscribers are expecting a lot of news.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pretty Things
spoilertv.com

Zero Chill - Cancelled by Netflix After 1 Season

A Lime spokeswoman said: “There are currently no plans for a second series of Zero Chill. We are very proud of the show we made and its global success. Sheffield was a wonderful place to film in and we hope to return to the city with future projects.”
TV SERIES
therealdeal.com

“We weren’t canceled”: Nixed by Netflix, Nest Seekers settles for Discovery+

Nest Seekers International insists Netflix did not cancel “Million Dollar Beach House,” a reality show following some of the brokerage’s Hamptons agents. But don’t look for new episodes on the streaming giant: Season Two was never filmed. Nest Seekers won’t disappear from the small screen, however. Three agents from “Million...
TV SERIES
gamerevolution.com

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Review: ‘An ugly facsimile of the real thing’

“Cowboy Bebop live-action adaptation.” Have more cursed words ever been spoken? Once again, we’re getting a designed-by-committee remake of a beloved series by corporate suits who hope that by imitating a masterpiece, they can somehow tap into the acclaim that work garnered. However, like a JPEG of the Mona Lisa, that’s been saved 1,000 times then printed, Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop is only an ugly facsimile of the real thing.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Netflix’s ‘School of Chocolate’ Host Reveals the Hardest Thing About Working With Chocolate

Any amateur chef who has ever tried to make or work with chocolate at home can tell you that doing anything more than making a s’more can be pretty tricky. But for those who haven’t attempted cooking with the confection, the title of world-renowned chocolatier Amaury Guichon’s new Netflix competition, “School of Chocolate,” might seem a tad too studious for its sweet subject matter.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
honknews.com

Castlevania Season 5: Netflix Has Cancelled The Series!

The popular anime series, Castlevania, has recently released it’s Season 4 for the audience. With the series releasing its final season on Netflix, there have been already several questions regarding its future. Now there has been absolute chaos among the viewers regarding Castlevania Season 5. As Japanese anime series follows...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Wheel of Time - Episodes 1-3 - Review

The Wheel of Time is the next big fantasy adaptation hitting our screens, this time hailing from Amazon Prime. It is an adaptation of Robert Jordan's whopping 14 book series (plus a prequel novel and two companion books) and has already been renewed for a second season. I just want...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Manifest' Star Marks Return for Season 4 After Netflix Saves Canceled NBC Drama

The cast of Manifest is boarding the set for one of the final times. After the hit supernatural drama series was saved by Netflix following its cancellation at NBC, production on Manifest Season 4, the final season, appears to have begun. Series star J.R. Ramirez, who will return as lawman Jared Vazquez for the final batch of episodes, offered an update on Season 4's production Thursday when he shared a photo of himself from the set.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Good Doctor - Episodes 5.06 - 5.07 - Review: Everything Burns

We're back! These episodes of The Good Doctor are about figuring out what's right and what we do when we know it. They’re about our decisions. And about learning that sometimes there are no happy endings because we can't save everyone. Time for a review!. Here we go!. The Good...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Stranger Things (Season 4) Netflix, Horror, Winona Ryder, trailer, release date

The fourth season of Stranger Things takes place in 1986 around the time of spring break. Startattle.com – Stranger Things | Netflix. Stranger Things (Season 4) Netflix, Winona Ryder, trailer, release date. Stranger Things Season 4 Netflix. The fourth season of the American science fiction horror drama television series Stranger...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Dexter: New Blood - Smoke Signals - Review: Aimless

I have to say I'm a bit worried about the direction this is going, or maybe the lack of it. I imagine the idea was to create a neatly wrapped mini-series to give this beloved character a proper goodbye, but right now I don't see it, I might be wrong but they don't seem to have a clear path.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Queens - Episode 1.07 - Who Shot Ya - Promo, Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Who Shot Ya” – Jill comes clean with the ladies after being invited to collaborate on a track with Wyclef Jean. In addition, Valeria suffers a heart-wrenching betrayal and Eric makes a promise to Jadakiss that he may not be able to keep on an all-new “Queens,” TUESDAY, DEC. 07 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Euphoria - Season 2 - Teaser Promo + Premiere Date

Created, written and directed by Sam Levinson, starring Emmy winner Zendaya, and produced in partnership with A24, the drama series will return for its eight-episode second season SUNDAY, JANUARY 9 (9:00p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Logline: Amidst the intertwining lives in the...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Rookie - Episode 4.09 - Breakdown - Promotional Photos + Press Release

The Rookie: Breakdown (12/12) “Breakdown” – Desperate to break free from his connection to Elijah, Wesley tries to plant a listening device in his office to incriminate him. Meanwhile, Officer Bradford and his sister, Genny, learn an unsettling truth about their father on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, DEC. 12 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy