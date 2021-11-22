ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSI: Vegas - Episode 1.10 - Signed, Sealed, Delivered (Season Finale) - Press Release

Cover picture for the articleDAVID HODGES GOES MISSING, AND THE ENTIRE CSI TEAM SEARCHES FOR ANY PIECE OF EVIDENCE THAT CAN HELP LOCATE HIM, ON THE SEASON FINALE OF “CSI: VEGAS,” WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8. “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” – When David Hodges goes missing, the entire CSI team...

NCIS season 19 expands the McGee family with Home Improvement star

NCIS season 19 spoilers follow. NCIS has teased the introduction of a new character in the McGee family, played by Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson. In the upcoming episode 'Docked', which airs tonight (November 8) on CBS in the US, Richardson will join the cast as Tim McGee's mother-in-law. The...
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
Magnum P.I - Episode 4.09 - Better Watch Out - Press Release

A CHRISTMAS EVE RANSOMWARE ATTACK ON THE HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT FORCES LIA TO REVEAL A FAMILY SECRET TO MAGNUM AND KATSUMOTO, ON “MAGNUM P.I.,” FRIDAY DEC. 10. “Better Watch Out” – A Christmas Eve ransomware attack on the Honolulu Police Department forces Lia (Chantal Thuy) to reveal a family secret to Magnum and Katsumoto, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Dec. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Mandeep Dhillon
Wallace Langham
Theodore Wilson
Matt Lauria
William Petersen
Jorja Fox
David Hodges
Mel Rodriguez
Jack Ryan - Season 4 - Zuleikha Robinson, Louis Ozawa, Okieriete Onadowan + 2 More Join Cast

Zuleikha Robinson (The Exorcist), Louis Ozawa (Hunters) and Okieriete Onaodowan (Station 19) have been tapped as series regulars opposite John Krasinski on the upcoming fourth season of Amazon Prime Video’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. Additionally, Derek Cecil (House of Cards) and Nancy Lenehan (People of the Earth) have been cast in recurring roles in the drama series.
Bull - Episode 6.07 - Confidence Man - Press Release

“Confidence Man” –Bull’s legal troubles go from professional to personal when new evidence in his bribery trial implicates his wife, Izzy. Also, the TAC team’s efforts to assist Bull in court are thwarted by his attorney, who fears they will cross a legal line to help their boss, on the CBS Original series BULL, Thursday, Dec. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 1 Episode 7

On CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 7, the team made their way to a halfway house for convicted murderers. Armed with some new intel, they tried to build a case against a former face. Meanwhile, Grissom and Sara started to circle their prime suspect in the David Hodges case. What...
NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 1.09 - Impostor - Press Release

THE NCIS TEAM INVESTIGATES A COLD CASE INVOLVING WWII-ERA BONES ON THE 80TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE PEARL HARBOR BOMBINGS, AND ARE SHOCKED TO LEARN THEY BELONG TO A SURVIVOR OF THE ATTACK, ON "NCIS: HAWAI`I," MONDAY, DEC. 6. "Impostor" - The NCIS team investigates a cold case involving WWII-era bones...
SEAL Team - Episode 5.08 - Conspicuous Gallantry - Press Release

After an op gone sideways lands the whole team in the hospital, Bravo must create a little chaos to stay calm, while Clay tries to piece together what went wrong. “Conspicuous Gallantry” premieres Sunday, November 21 exclusively on Paramount+. WRITTEN BY: Teresa Huang & Stephen Gasper. DIRECTED BY: David Boreanaz.
NCIS - Episode 19.09 - Collective Memory - Press Release

WHEN A HOTSHOT FINANCIAL ADVISOR IS FOUND SHOT AT A NAVAL STATION, NCIS INVESTIGATES THE CASE BY INTERVIEWING THE VICTIM’S THREE-DIMENSIONAL HOLOGRAM OF HERSELF, ON “NCIS,” MONDAY, DEC. 6. “Collective Memory” – When a hotshot financial advisor is found shot at a naval station, NCIS investigates the case by interviewing...
Riverdale - Episode 6.03 - Mr. Cypher - Press Release

THE DEVIL COMES TO TOWN - After being visited by a mysterious figure who arrives in Rivervale, the gang find themselves faced with unexpected ultimatums. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Jeff Woolnough directed the episode written by Greg Murray (#603). Original airdate 11/30/2021.
The Big Leap - Episode 1.11 - We Make Our Own Light! (Season Finale) - Press Release

IT'S SHOWTIME ON THE ALL-NEW SEASON FINALE OF "THE BIG LEAP" MONDAY, DECEMBER 6, ON FOX. When a massive blackout threatens to stop the finale from airing, the whole cast has to band together to light up the stage. Reggie attempts a rapprochement with Gabby, while Nick works to convince the network that this show is something special. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast deals with nerves over their final performance and Brittney gets a shocking surprise in the all-new "We Make Our Own Light!" season finale episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Dec. 6 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-111) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
Ghosts - Episode 1.10 - Possession - Press Release

HETTY ACCIDENTALLY POSSESSES JAY’S BODY JUST AS HE AND SAM ARE ABOUT TO SHOW WOODSTONE MANSION TO A RENOWNED WEDDING PLANNER, ON “GHOSTS,” THURSDAY, DEC. 9. “Possession” – Hetty accidentally possesses Jay’s body just as he and Sam are to about show Woodstone Mansion to a renowned wedding planner, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 9 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
The Equalizer: Season Three? Has the CBS Crime Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, The Equalizer TV show stars Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Adam Goldberg, and Laya DeLeon Hayes. The story follows Robyn McCall (Latifa), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. To most, Robyn appears to be just an average single mom who is quietly raising her daughter (Hayes) and living with her aunt (Toussaint). However, to a trusted few, Robyn is The Equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Joining Robyn as champions of justice are her longtime friend and former CIA handler (Noth), an edgy bar owner and past colleague (Lapira), and a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker (Goldberg). As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her vigilante work garners the attention of a shrewd NYPD Detective (Kittles). He once sought to uncover her identity, but now respects the need for Robyn’s type of justice, even as he often questions her methods.
'Manifest' Star Marks Return for Season 4 After Netflix Saves Canceled NBC Drama

The cast of Manifest is boarding the set for one of the final times. After the hit supernatural drama series was saved by Netflix following its cancellation at NBC, production on Manifest Season 4, the final season, appears to have begun. Series star J.R. Ramirez, who will return as lawman Jared Vazquez for the final batch of episodes, offered an update on Season 4's production Thursday when he shared a photo of himself from the set.
S.W.A.T. - Episode 5.07 - Keep the Faith - Press Release

HONDO RETURNS AS LEADER, AND THE TEAM IS PULLED INTO A DANGEROUS CASE INVOLVING A LARGE STOCKPILE OF CASH AND THE RUSSIAN MOB, ON “S.W.A.T.,” FRIDAY, DEC. 3. “Keep the Faith” – When Hondo returns as leader, the team is soon pulled into a dangerous case involving a large stockpile of cash and the Russian mob. Also, Daniel Sr. opens up to Hondo about a painful time in his past, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Friday, Dec. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
The Resident - Episode 5.10 - Unknown Origin (Fall Finale) - Press Release

CONRAD TAKES ON A NEW CHALLENGE IN THE ALL-NEW FALL FINALE OF "THE RESIDENT" TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7, ON FOX. When the first day of Kit's experimental Flight Go team program sends Conrad out into the field, he builds a new relationship with a fellow doctor along for the ride. Devon works with Trevor for the first time on a patient with a mysterious fever, the cause of which can't be found. Meanwhile, Bell is hiding a secret from the whole staff and they are starting to become suspicious in the all-new "Unknown Origin" fall finale episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Dec. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-510) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
