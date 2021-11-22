ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSI: Vegas - Episode 1.09 - Waiting In The Wings - Press Release

Cover picture for the articleTHE CSI TEAM INVESTIGATES ECCENTRIC SIDESHOW PERFORMERS AFTER SOME OF THEIR GROUP ARE FOUND DEAD IN A PIT, ON “CSI: VEGAS,” WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1. “Waiting in the Wings” – The CSI team looks closely at the eccentric world of sideshows when a couple of performers are discovered...

Magnum PI - Episode 4.08 - A Fire in the Ashes - Press Release

MAGNUM STARTS FOLLOWING HIGGINS TO DETERMINE WHAT SHE’S HIDING, WHILE RICK STRUGGLES WITH THE COMPLICATED AFTERMATH OF AN EXPLOSION, ON “MAGNUM P.I.,” FRIDAY, DEC. 3. “A Fire in the Ashes” – Magnum starts following Higgins to discover what she’s been hiding, as she’s secretly assigned to infiltrate a group threatening to take down MI-6. Also, Rick struggles after an explosion takes the life of someone important to him, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Dec. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
The Equalizer: Season Three? Has the CBS Crime Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, The Equalizer TV show stars Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Adam Goldberg, and Laya DeLeon Hayes. The story follows Robyn McCall (Latifa), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. To most, Robyn appears to be just an average single mom who is quietly raising her daughter (Hayes) and living with her aunt (Toussaint). However, to a trusted few, Robyn is The Equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Joining Robyn as champions of justice are her longtime friend and former CIA handler (Noth), an edgy bar owner and past colleague (Lapira), and a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker (Goldberg). As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her vigilante work garners the attention of a shrewd NYPD Detective (Kittles). He once sought to uncover her identity, but now respects the need for Robyn’s type of justice, even as he often questions her methods.
NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
NCIS season 19 expands the McGee family with Home Improvement star

NCIS season 19 spoilers follow. NCIS has teased the introduction of a new character in the McGee family, played by Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson. In the upcoming episode 'Docked', which airs tonight (November 8) on CBS in the US, Richardson will join the cast as Tim McGee's mother-in-law. The...
NBC Releases First Trailer for ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

NBC has released the first trailer for the sixth and final season of “This Is Us,” giving audiences a first look at the send-off to the network’s critically acclaimed family drama series. “This Is Us” has been a smash hit for NBC since its first season premiered in 2016, with the show racking up impressive ratings and Emmy attention over the years. The series follows the family of the Pearsons across the multiple decades of their lives. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley star in the series’ main roles, with each of them returning for...
'CSI: Vegas' Star Matt Lauria Recalls His Past as a Clown (Exclusive)

Before Matt Lauria made it big in Hollywood, he tried his hand at clown school. The CSI: Vegas star opened up to ET's Matt Cohen about his time as Jasper the Clown. Filming the "Funhouse" episode brought Lauria back to his clown days. While with ET, he even brought out his clown caboodle for the first time in 20 years.
4400 - Episode 1.06 - If You Love Something - Press Release

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE - Jharrel (Joseph David Jones) and Keisha (Ireon Roach) must earn the trust of the 4400 if they truly want to help keep them safe. Hayden (AMARR) convinces LaDonna (Khailah Johnson) and Andre (TL Thompson) to visit Ypsi Med and Rev (Derrick A. King) continues to grow his flock. The series also stars Brittany Adebumola, Jaye Ladymore, Cory Jeacoma, and Autumn Best. Rachel Raimist directed the episode written by Shomari Kirkwood (#106). Original airdate 11/29/2021.
Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 1 Episode 7

On CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 7, the team made their way to a halfway house for convicted murderers. Armed with some new intel, they tried to build a case against a former face. Meanwhile, Grissom and Sara started to circle their prime suspect in the David Hodges case. What...
Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 3.08 - Light Duty - Press Release

ABISHOLA AND KEMI TAKE A DIRECTIONLESS CHRISTINA TO SEE A YORUBA PRIEST, AND BOB DEALS WITH THE FALLOUT OF PROMOTING KOFO OVER GOODWIN, ON “BOB ♥ ABISHOLA,” MONDAY, NOV. 29. “Light Duty” – Abishola and Kemi take a directionless Christina to see a Yoruba priest, where she learns that her...
Our Kind Of People - Episode 1.08 - Sistervention... - Press Release

ANGELA TRIES TO HELP LEAH, AS TEDDY CONTINUES TO PLOT TO REGAIN HIS POWER ON AN ALL-NEW "OUR KIND OF PEOPLE" TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30, ON FOX. Angela holds a "sistervention" for Leah, whose marriage to Raymond is still on the rocks. Meanwhile, Teddy's birthday celebration includes trying to one-up Alex and keep Raymond at bay, and Nikki and Nate attempt to bond. Then, Tyrique's jealousy grows as Angela gets closer to Nate in the all-new "Sistervention... " episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Nov. 30 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OKP-108) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
What time is CSI: Vegas Episode 7 on tonight? (November 17)

It’s time to grab your snacks and get ready for another night of crime. CSI: Vegas Episode 7 airs tonight, but what time can you watch it?. Sara and Grissom are getting closer to figuring out who has framed David Hodges. They’re sure that Hodges didn’t falsify data when he was working at the Crime Lab, but they need to get the proof.
The Flash - Episode 8.03 - Armageddon, Part 3 - Press Release

"Armageddon, Part 3" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV- PG, V) (HDTV) BLACK LIGHTNING, RYAN WILDER, ALEX DANVERS AND RYAN CHOI APPEAR - Barry (Grant Gustin) meets Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) at the Hall of Justice after things take a dire turn with Despero (guest star Tony Curran). Iris (Candice Patton) suspects something is off with Despero's vision of the future so she seeks help from a powerful ally. Javicia Leslie, Chyler Leigh and Osric Chau guest star. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen (#803). Original airdate 11/30/2021.
The Equalizer - Episode 2.07 - When Worlds Collide - Press Release

MCCALL, HARRY AND MEL HELP BISHOP WHEN A TERRORIST FROM HIS PAST UNCOVERS THE IDENTITY OF HIS ADULT SON, WHOM BISHOP HAS KEPT SECRET TO SAFEGUARD HIM, ON “THE EQUALIZER,” SUNDAY, NOV. 28. “When Worlds Collide” – Bishop comes to McCall, Harry and Mel for help when a terrorist from...
Walker - Episode 2.06 - Douglas Fir - Press Release

MICKI MAKES A TOUGH DECISION ABOUT HER FUTURE – Micki (Lindsey Morgan) comes clean to Trey (Jeff Pierre) about her past and they question what it means for them in the future. After a heartbreaking talk, Micki realizes it might be time to start a new chapter. Meanwhile, Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) put their differences aside and agree to trust each other when Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza) asks them to investigate a case. Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) dresses up as Santa Claus for the annual holiday party. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer (#206). Original airdate 12/9/21. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
Ragdoll - Episode 1.03 - Episode Three - Press Release

Rose's erratic behavior raises questions for Edmunds but Baxter won't listen. With the killer one step ahead, her plans to protect the third victim go awry with devastating consequences and frustratingly they are forced to watch the Ragdoll killer's horrific plans play out.
The Goldbergs - Episode 9.09 - Tennis People - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Tennis People” – After weeks of waiting, Adam finally receives news that he has been accepted into NYU. His excitement is soon diminished when he learns Brea has been accepted into her dream school, Brown University. Fearing the distance will affect their relationship, Adam attempts to find ways to keep his girlfriend close. Meanwhile, with Virginia’s help, Beverly begins looking for venues to hold Erica’s wedding shower. She discovers her nemesis’ tennis club and is determined to become a member even if it means embarrassing herself on an all-new episode of the “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The Resident - Episode 5.10 - Unknown Origin (Fall Finale) - Press Release

CONRAD TAKES ON A NEW CHALLENGE IN THE ALL-NEW FALL FINALE OF "THE RESIDENT" TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7, ON FOX. When the first day of Kit's experimental Flight Go team program sends Conrad out into the field, he builds a new relationship with a fellow doctor along for the ride. Devon works with Trevor for the first time on a patient with a mysterious fever, the cause of which can't be found. Meanwhile, Bell is hiding a secret from the whole staff and they are starting to become suspicious in the all-new "Unknown Origin" fall finale episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Dec. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-510) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
Young Sheldon - Episode 5.08 - The Grand Chancellor and a Den of Sin - Press Release

“The Grand Chancellor and a Den of Sin” – Sheldon battles President Hagemeyer’s (Wendie Malick) mysterious boss over the university’s science requirements. Also, Mary discovers that Georgie is working at Meemaw’s illegal gambling room, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Dec. 2 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
SEAL Team - Episode 5.08 - Conspicuous Gallantry - Press Release

After an op gone sideways lands the whole team in the hospital, Bravo must create a little chaos to stay calm, while Clay tries to piece together what went wrong. “Conspicuous Gallantry” premieres Sunday, November 21 exclusively on Paramount+. WRITTEN BY: Teresa Huang & Stephen Gasper. DIRECTED BY: David Boreanaz.
