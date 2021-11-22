ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Three Guys Before The Game – Win Win Weekend (Episode 331)

By MetroNews Staff
Metro News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMountaineer fans are smiling after a successful weekend by WVU sports teams. West Virginia’s football, basketball and soccer teams were all victorious. On this episode, the “Guys” discuss those wins...

wvmetronews.com

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Deion Sanders hospitalized

Jackson State Tigers head football coach Deion Sanders has been missing from the sideline for his team’s last two games and it’s been revealed that he underwent several surgeries. Sanders, who was also recently recovering from a surgery on his foot, used social media to update his fans that he had several other undisclosed operations but was on the mend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanBuzz

Dennis Rodman’s Son Coming Into His Own at Washington State

Kids of NBA legends are proving they’re more than a last name. Bronny James is lighting it up at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is headed to the NBA G-League. Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are dunking throughout college basketball. As for Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman, we got an...
NBA
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
West Virginia State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Famer Passed Away This Morning

NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Ncaa Tourney#Home Game#Mountaineer#Wvu#Hoppy#Eastern Kentucky#Caesars Sportsbook
Sporting News

College football rankings: What Ohio State's loss to Michigan means for Alabama, Cincinnati and more

The streak is finally, mercifully, over. Michigan has beaten Ohio State. It's a momentous occasion for Wolverines faithful, who crowded Michigan Stadium to watch their team beat Ohio State 42-27. It is arguably the biggest victory of the Jim Harbaugh era in Ann Arbor, if not long before he arrived in 2015. And this wasn't some no-talent Buckeyes squad, either: The fifth-ranked Wolverines simply manhandled the No. 2 team in the country, locking up the Big Ten East championship and eliminating the Buckeyes (10-2) from College Football Playoff contention.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Moment Between 2 Nebraska Players Went Viral Last Night

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes by a final score of 28-21. The team made college football history with its ninth one-score loss of the season. Redshirt Freshman quarterback Logan Smothers got the start in place of Adrian Martinez, who underwent shoulder surgery earlier in the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
NBA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vanderbilt gets trolled for tweet about Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Rivalry Week is back for 2021, which means Tennessee and Vanderbilt play to close out the regular season. This season, the 6-5 Volunteers are heavily favored against the 2-9 Commodores. ESPN’s FPI gives Josh Heupel’s squad a 97.3 percent chance to win on Saturday.
TENNESSEE STATE
Metro News

Western Kentucky at Marshall: What to watch for

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall and Western Kentucky will be playing for plenty at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The winner of the Thundering Herd and Hilltoppers will be the Conference USA East Division Champion and travel to San Antonio next week to face nationally-ranked and West Division champion UTSA on December 3 in the C-USA championship game at the Alamodome.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Mark May Has Message For Ohio State After Loss To Michigan

Heading into today’s big-time matchup, the Ohio State Buckeyes were favorites to take down the Michigan Wolverines and retain their spot in the College Football Playoff. But with today’s disappointing 42-27 loss in The Big House, the No. 2 team in the nation will now almost certainly drop out of the top four.
MICHIGAN STATE
Metro News

Mountaineers start strong, roll by Radford, 83-31

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two days after West Virginia got off to a sluggish start in a 20-point win over Kennesaw State, the Mountaineers were locked in from the opening tip and smothered Radford 83-31 on Sunday at the Coliseum. The 22nd-ranked Mountaineers were in control all the way, holding the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Todd McShay Getting Crushed For His Comment About Ohio State

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay apparently decided that Ryan Day didn’t need to get all of the smoke after the Buckeyes‘ loss to Michigan today. He wants some of it for himself. Taking to Twitter, McShay declared that even after Ohio State’s loss to Michigan, he would still put...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy