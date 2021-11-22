ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placing esports on the same tier as games and entertainment, Riot Games is redefining its business

By Trent Murray – SportsBusiness Journal
 5 days ago
Riot Games announced a significant restructuring, elevating...

