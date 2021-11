The Bitcoin market fell a bit on Wednesday, but we continue to see the 50-day EMA offer a little bit of interest. Because of this, I think it is only a matter of time before we form some type of base that we can bounce from, but the question is whether or not we can do it here, or if we need to go lower. The $55,000 level underneath should be supportive, and I would anticipate that sooner or later we rally towards the $60,000 level. That does not necessarily have to be the case though, and it is possible that we could drop as low as $50,000.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO