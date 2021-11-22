100 MPH Central PA Police Pursuit Involved Stolen Cars, Abandoned Dog: Authorities

A central Pennsylvania woman stole two cars, drove with a revoked license, threatened her friend, crashed a car into a barn, caused a fire, abandoned a dog and sent police on an over 100 mph chasing, according to a release by Pennsylvania State police.

Chontelle Melissa Shirk, 40, of Dauphin, was arrested following the incident which started in a Target Parking lot in South Middleton Township at approximately 2:34 p.m., according to the release by Pennsylvania state police.

Shirk threatened the friend while the pair were in a Nissan Versa together before forcing her friend out of the vehicle at Target-- speeding away so quickly she nearly struck multiple pedestrians, according to police.

She was briefly spotted in Penn Township “acting in a strange manner” before police located the first stolen vehicle which had been driving into a barn on Lebo Road and caught fire, heavily damaging the barn, according to police.

Shirk’s dog was in the vehicle at the time of the theft and was found nearby the barn fire, police say.

The State Police fire marshal is still investigating the barn fire.

Now on foot, Shirk walked less than a mile away to the garage of a residence on Deer Ridge Lane, and stole a Jeep Compass, according to the release.

Then next time police saw her, they clocked her going more than 100 mile per hour along Route 114 in the stolen Jeep Compass, police stated in the release.

Shirk surrendered in the area of Lambs Gap Road but was transported to an area hospital for injuries, according to the release.

After she was released from the hospital she was arraigned and charged, according to police.

Her first set of charges was filed in Dauphin County dating for a Nov. 18 incident, according to court documents:

F3 Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property

M2 Simple Assault

S Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact

M1 Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another

S Criminal Mischief - Damage Property

M2 Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles

Her second set of charges was filed in Cumberland County for a Nov. 19 incident, according to court documents:

F1 Burglary - Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime

F1 Kidnap To Inflict Injury/Terror

F2 Criminal Trespassing-Break Into Structure

M1 Stalking - Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause Fear

M2 Criminal Mischief - Damage Property

M3 Loitering And Prowling At Night Time

M3 Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting

S Harassment - Course of Conduct With No Legitimate Purpose

S Driving License Suspended

Robbery Of Motor Vehicle

Additional charges were filed in Cumberland County on Saturday, Nov. 20, according to court documents:

F2 Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property

F1 Burglary - Overnight Accommodations; Person Present

F3 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer

Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment

S Driving License Suspended/Revoked

Her initial bail was set at $40,000 and her bail for the charges filed on Saturday was set at $50,000 for a total $90,000 in bail, in lieu of which she has been remanded to the Cumberland County Prison, according to her court dockets.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Susan K. Day on Dec. 1 at 9:15 a.m. , according to her court dockets.

