AC Milan appear to have chosen the man they want to replace Franck Kessie as they are targeting Lille’s Renato Sanches, according to a report. According to this morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews), the more time passes the more it seems that Kessie will leave the club on a free transfer and the management want to prepare for his exit just like they did by swooping to sign Mike Maignan as Gianluigi Donnarumma’s replacement.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO