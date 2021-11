Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is to be offered the big new contract that he wants to stay in north London. That's according to reports from The Sun, who say that Arsenal have decided to keep the Frenchman on board, after previously deciding to let his contract run down. Lacazette was out of the team but has come back to prominence in recent weeks, coinciding with Arsenal's good run.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO