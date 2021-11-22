"This Is Huge": Robinhood Is Testing Dogecoin Wallet

It is easy to dog-pile on the latest target of social media’s outrage. The satisfaction is alluring; vindication can be yours with just a couple of clicks! You can easily support the misinformation about Dr. Craig Wright, shame the people involved in the death of Harambe, share the hate on Johnny Depp (only to take it back later), protest against Wendy’s cutting spicy nuggets, or join cancel culture for today’s catastrophe. This is not to say that there are no reasonable causes for outrage, but when everything is a cause for moral outrage, effectively, none of it is. The rage also retargets quickly, most often leaving the problems without a complete resolution. Did you know that the hunt for Joseph Kony stopped in 2017?

