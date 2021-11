This Thanksgiving holiday I am thankful for my beautiful family and my community. At 61, I feel well physically and mentally. I am grateful to be a home care worker with three jobs. I love caring for others, putting in 70 to 90 hours of hard work weekly at other people’s homes to be able to make ends meet in my own household for the past 25 years. I’m happy with my daily life, and I’m proud to provide the gift of independence for individuals with disabilities.

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO