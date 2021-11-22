ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Concerns Of Holiday COVID-19 Spike Growing As New Cases Continue To Rise In New Jersey, Nationally

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — With Thanksgiving just three days away, COVID-19 cases continue to increase and there are growing concerns about a holiday spike. This has officials strongly urging people to get vaccinated and take precautions. There is a big push for people who are eligible to get their...

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

Comments / 3

Related
NJ.com

These 7 N.J. ZIP codes have been hit hardest by COVID

The poorest and most underserved areas of New Jersey were the hardest hit by the pandemic, according to a new analysis by the New Jersey Hospital Association, underscoring the heightened risks vulnerable communities face as yet another COVID-19 surge looms. The examination, based on a database the NJHA created in...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Tallies More Than 10,000 Reinfections Since Pandemic’s Start

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As post-Thanksgiving crowds hit stores for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday deals, health officials in Minnesota report 4,131 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths. In all, the state has seen 895,229 COVID-19 cases since March of 2020 and 9,338 total deaths. There have been more than 10,000 reinfections in the state since the pandemic started. The positivity rate is holding at 11% as of Wednesday (due to data lag), but that’s still above the “high risk” threshold and a figure not seen since December 2020. The state is seeing 75.6 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents;...
MINNESOTA STATE
UPMATTERS

COVID-19 cases spiking in these states ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

(NEXSTAR) – After a bleak 2020 holiday season filled with canceled plans and isolation, many Americans are eager to take part in large Thanksgiving gatherings this year. But as meal prep is underway, COVID-19 cases are spiking in several states. Community spread of the coronavirus is currently at high levels...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Power 93.7 WBLK

90% of New Yorkers Received Vaccine, Why Are COVID-19 Cases Increasing?

New York residents have been getting vaccinated, but the COVID-19 positivity rates in many regions in the state are worse than pre-vaccine numbers. As a matter of fact, the county that is home to New York's second-biggest city, Buffalo, just issued a new indoor mask mandate. Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz announced that the new mandate has been put in place to try to lower WNY's COVID-19 positivity rate, which was almost 10 percent as of Sunday, November 21, 2021 (see below).
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
NBC New York

NY Winter COVID Threat Has Pols Considering New Action

COVID cases in New York state are at their highest since April, and the pressure to do something about it is quickly becoming a campaign issue ahead of next year's gubernatorial election. On average, more than 6,000 people a day are now testing positive for COVID-19 in New York, rates...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Murphy can now reclaim pandemic powers, impose new restrictions on NJ

When Gov. Phil Murphy formally ended New Jersey's public health emergency last June, state lawmakers enacted legislation allowing him to reclaim many of his sweeping pandemic powers if COVID metrics rose again. Specifically, Bill A-5777 allows more restrictive COVID-19 mitigation measures if there is "an increase in hospitalizations, increased spot...
TRAVEL
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,324 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours. Of the new cases, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 26, 2021. In the last 48 hours, 1,324 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/1NJwsCbj54 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 26, 2021 There have been 9,253 total hospitalizations and 148,118 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Thanksgiving#Weather#Covid 19#Cbs#Americans
wnynewsnow.com

COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise In Chautauqua County

JAMESTOWN – For the fourth week in a row, COVID-19 cases increased with more than 400 new infections reported in Chautauqua County over the past week. The County Health Department, during their weekly COVID-19 update on Wednesday, reported 436 additional cases of the virus from November 7 through November 13 with 170 of them in Jamestown.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Payson Roundup

New COVID-19 cases still growing in Gila County

Gila County continues to lead the way in a fresh surge of COVID cases, reflecting a relatively low vaccination percentage in both areas. Gila County has seen a 81% increase in new cases in the past two weeks as a daily average, compared to a national increase of 14% and a statewide increase of 18%. The infection rate in Gila County is 81 per 100,000, compared to a statewide average of 49. Gila County’s hospitalizations have increased 13%, with about one new death per day.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
The Tribune-Democrat

New COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Pa.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The upward trend in new COVID-19 cases continued over the weekend, with 14,001 new cases statewide since Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily update showed. Monday’s report also included 15,414 reinfection cases from the 66 counties outside of Philadelphia County that occurred throughout the pandemic. It...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
reviewjournal.com

New COVID-19 cases fall in Clark County, but hospitalizations rise

Clark County on Tuesday reported 527 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths during the preceding day, as hospitalizations continued to creep higher. Updated figures posted by the Southern Nevada Health District showed totals for Clark County increasing to 338,693 cases and 6,086 deaths. New cases were well above the two-week...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: 3,005 New Cases Statewide; U.S. Cases Rising in ‘Fifth Wave’; Worldwide Cases Highest Ever

OVERVIEW: U.S. Cases Rising While World Is at Highest Counts of Pandemic; Minnesota’s Rate of Infection Highest in U.S.; U.S. Buying $5 Billion of Pfizer Pills. As you can see by the graphics above (top graphic from the CDC, bottom from the World Health Organization), COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are starting to rise again in what some are calling a fifth wave. But while the numbers fell sharply in the U.S. from Sept. 1 to Oct. 25, the worldwide numbers have risen significantly in recent weeks.
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Health Officials Concerned Region Could See New Wave Of COVID-19 Cases As Holidays Approach

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are new concerns that the Philadelphia region is about to see a new wave of COVID-19 cases and health officials are sounding the alarm ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. There has been a sharp uptick in cases across Philadelphia and the surrounding areas, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole says. “In the past two weeks, Philadelphia and the surrounding counties have seen a sharp uptick in cases of COVID-19. With cooler weather upon us and Thanksgiving in less than two weeks, this is very concerning,” Bettigole said. Officials worry the current spike in cases, combined with upcoming holiday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy