Einstein’s manuscript up for auction

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLE GOSIER, Guadeloupe (AP) — Schools closed across the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe on Monday and France's prime minister appealed for calm and dialogue after protests against COVID-19 rules and vaccinations descended into days of rioting and looting. Czechs protest restrictions on unvaccinated as cases soar. Updated 25...

Cleveland Jewish News

Up for auction: Letter by Einstein about brewing ‘antisemitism’ in US academia

The Kedem Auction House in Israel will begin auctioning a handwritten letter by world-renowned physicist and mathematician Albert Einstein this week in which he warns his friend about antisemitism in American academia prior to World War II. Einstein wrote and signed the German-language letter to his friend, Austrian Jewish pianist...
German government hesitant on lockdown as COVID cases rise

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's government refused to back calls Friday for a swift and sharp lockdown to curb the country's worsening coronavirus situation, which saw daily confirmed cases hit a new peak and is putting hospitals under severe strain. Health Minister Jens Spahn said contacts between people need to be...
Einstein's Handwritten Theory of Relativity Notes Smash Auction Record

Albert Einstein's handwritten notes for the theory of relativity fetched a record 11.6 million euros (US$13 million) at an auction in Paris on Tuesday. The manuscript had been valued at around a quarter of the final sum, which is by far the highest ever paid for anything written by the genius scientist.
Major Roman Mosaic Found in U.K., Veteran Curator Robert Jacobsen Dies, and More: Morning Links for November 26, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ON WEDNESDAY, Germany’s new coalition government announced plans to bolster the nation’s efforts to restitute Nazi-looted art, Catherine Hickley reports in the Art Newspaper. Proposals from the administration include eliminating the statute of limitations on claims, and establishing a central court to adjudicate cases. Also on Wednesday, the last of 14 works from the Cornelius Gurlitt Collection to be identified as expropriated by the Nazis was sold at Christie’s, Deutsche Welle reports. The drawing by the 19th-century German artist Carl Spitzweg was taken from the Jewish music publisher Henri Hinrichsen in 1939, and recently returned to his heirs. Gilbert Lupfer, who directs the German Lost...
She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
Ethiopia tells US to stop spreading ‘shameful fake news’ following warning of terror attacks

Ethiopia’s government is aiming sharp criticism at the US State Department as it seeks to maintain order in the face of a nearing rebel army that threatens to totally overwhelm its forces and unseat its leaders.Reuters reported that Ethiopian officials accused the US of spreading “fake news” after the US Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a warning to US citizens in the country warning of the potential for terrorist attacks in open public spaces.State minister Kebede Dessisa issued a statement accusing the State Department of being the source of "shameful fake news and defamation regarding Ethiopia”, according to ...
The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
Boat which sank in Channel leaving 27 people dead may have been struck by container ship

The “floating death trap” boat which sank in the English Channel with the loss of 27 UK-bound migrants, including a pregnant woman, was hit by a container ship, rescuers fear.Horrific details of the disaster began to emerge on Thursday, as four people smugglers who are alleged to have organised Wednesday’s fatal crossing were placed in custody facing manslaughter charges.Just two men escaped from the inflatable craft which mainly contained so far unidentified Iraqi Kurds and Somalians who had paid the equivalent of up to £6,000 each for a passage to England.Very few of them were wearing life jackets, and most...
Japan, collapse of covid cases “Blame the mutations” / Study “Virus killed itself”

In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
PUBLIC HEALTH

