Helmerich & Payne (HP) posted mixed fourth quarter and fiscal year results on Nov. 17. With a loss of $79.2 million for the quarter, EPS came in at a 74 cent loss per diluted share. Market estimates were in the 50 cents per share range. The Tulsa, Oklahoma firm also reported $343.8 million in revenue for the fourth quarter, beating market estimates of $343.6 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO