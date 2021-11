SEATTLE, WASH. – Major League Soccer today announced finalists for the 2021 MLS Year-End Awards, honoring the top performers on and off the field during the regular season. Sounders FC midfielder João Paulo is one of five finalists for Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player award, while Yeimar Gómez Andrade is one of three finalists for MLS Defender of the Year and Head Coach Brian Schmetzer is one of three finalists for Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year.

