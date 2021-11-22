Oklahoma man convicted of murdering mom and grandma by setting them on fire

TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A Marble City man was convicted Friday of murdering his mother and grandmother by pouring accelerant on them and lighting them on fire.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, a federal jury found 34-year-old Joseph Allen Hernandez guilty of two counts of murder in Indian Country and one count of arson in Indian Country. Hernandez’s trial began Nov. 16 and ended Nov. 19 with the verdict. He faces up to life in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said they were in charge of prosecuting the case because Hernandez is "a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe" and that the crime occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation Reservation.

According to the statement, on June 5. 2019, Hernandez reportedly doused his mother and grandmother in gasoline and lit them on fire in a trailer. Witnesses reportedly testified that the two victims told emergency responders Hernandez put accelerant on their bodies.

Tulsa World reports his mother was 62 years old and his grandmother, who was in a wheelchair, was 79.

Hernandez remains in custody of the U.S. Marshals until his sentencing hearing.