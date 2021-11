QUICK DELIVERY, READY IN JANUARY! The CEDAR is a beautiful floorplan. This home features an unfinished walk-out basement, upgraded elevation, and 2-car garage! Enter the home into the spacious foyer that flows into the large great room! The great room features upgraded LVP flooring and opens to the kitchen. The kitchen features an island, upgraded countertops and cabinetry, and all stainless steel appliances! A dining area flows from the kitchen and there is also a powder room and flex room! Upstairs, there are 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and convenient laundry room with GE washer and dryer! 5 ceiling fan rough-ins with lights have been added. The design interior package is the HARRIS!

NEW KENT COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO