NFL

Chiefs topple Cowboys 19-9 for 4th-straight win

By Staff
everythinglubbock.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Missouri — The Kansas City Chiefs’ rough start to the season is starting to look more like a thing of the past. The Chiefs won their fourth-straight game Sunday, beating the...

www.everythinglubbock.com

KCEN TV NBC 6

Cowboys offense struggles in 19-9 loss to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Injuries and COVID-19 put the Dallas Cowboys in a predicament against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. It probably won't be much better in four days' time. Already missing standout left tackle Tyron Smith because of an ankle injury, the Cowboys learned late in the week...
NFL
CBS DFW

Dallas Cowboys Falter 19-9 Against Strong Chiefs Defense In Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Injuries and COVID-19 put the Dallas Cowboys in a predicament against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. It probably won’t be much better in four days’ time. Already missing standout left tackle Tyron Smith because of an ankle injury, the Cowboys learned late in the...
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys news: Offense falls flat as the Cowboys lose to the Chiefs 19-9

Cowboys full of blunder, fall to Chiefs 19-9 - K.D. Drummond, CowboysWire. It was a game full of penalties, drops, and other miscues. Circled on the schedule in the offseason as a potential shootout, it was nothing of the sort. Dallas’ defense did a tremendous job of keeping the Chiefs offense corralled, allowing just three points over the last 44 minutes of the contest. However an endless barrage of mistakes on top of porous pass blocking kept Dallas from being able to put together any meaningful assault. Dallas was lackluster on offense all game and ended up on the short end of a 19-9 defeat.
NFL

