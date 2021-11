Zillow is facing two class-action suits for allegedly misleading investors and failing to inform them in a timely manner about the struggles of its iBuying business. More lawsuits may be forthcoming as Zillow does damage control in the wake of closing Zillow Offers, through which it used a proprietary algorithm to buy and sell thousands of homes. The company shuttered its iBuying business in early November just after apparently pausing it. It laid off a quarter of its staff as it canceled Zillow Offers, citing the unreliability of its model for forecasting home prices.

