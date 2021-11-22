ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port-au-Prince Jazz Fest Postponed Due To Haiti Gang Violence

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Port-au-Prince international jazz festival, traditionally held in late January, has been postponed indefinitely due to gang violence that has plagued the Haitian capital for months, event organizers said Monday. "We can't take the risk, either for the 150 musicians or for our teams or for the public," Milena...

KEYT

Gang allows fuel to flow in Haiti — but just for a week

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A powerful Haitian gang leader says he is easing a chokehold on fuel deliveries that has caused a growing crisis for hospitals, gas stations and even water supplies across the nation’s capital. G9 gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier held a news conference Friday to announce a seven-day reprieve for hospitals, schools and gas stations to send trucks to the refueling station at the port. But he said the relaxation is only temporary, and he repeated calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, whom he accuses of involvement in the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise.
AMERICAS
americasvoice.org

ICYMI: Biden Administration Continues Deportations to Haiti Amid Desperate and Dangerous Conditions

Biden Administration responsible for more than 80 deportation flights to Haiti since September 19. As Widlore Mérancourt and Paulina Villegas report for the Washington Post, chaotic and dangerous conditions in Haiti are increasing migration pressures on the already destabilized island nation. Increasing numbers of Haitians are being forced to flee, making a potentially fatal journey by sea to escape crushing poverty, political instability, and widespread gang violence.
IMMIGRATION
UPI News

Haiti gang releases 2 of 17 abducted U.S., Canadian missionaries

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- About a month after they were abducted by a gang in Haiti, two of 17 Christian aid missionaries have been released on the Caribbean island, officials say. The missionaries were kidnapped by the Haitian 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. The group includes 16 U.S. missionaries and on Canadian. There are several children in the group, including an infant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang Violence#Port Au Prince#Street Gang#Haitian#Haiti Jazz#Afp
TheDailyBeast

Haiti Gang Frees Two of 17 Kidnapped Missionaries

Two of the 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti last month have been released and are in safe hands, reports Reuters. “We have learned that two of the hostages in Haiti were released,” said Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries, the group that organized the Caribbean trip. “Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for.” According to Haitian officials, the 17 kidnapped—16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian—were abducted while visiting an orphanage by the “400 Mawozo” gang. The group was allegedly demanding a $1 million per person ransom. The self-proclaimed leader of the gang said in a YouTube video that he was willing to kill the hostages if he did not get his money. Details of the other 15 captured remain unclear. Haiti’s kidnapping rate has spiked recently as economic and political crises continue to worsen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
msf.org

Thousands stranded and exposed as insecurity worsens in Port-au-Prince

The capital of Haiti is in a state of high tension as armed groups vie for power across the city and challenge the government. An economic and political crisis has worsened since mid-2018, and violence and insecurity are widespread. The assassination of the president in July 2021 only underlined the instability of the situation.
arcamax.com

Haiti prime minister names new Cabinet as armed gangs challenge his rule

After four months and weeks of speculation, Haiti has a new ministerial Cabinet taking charge of its day-to-day governance amid an alarming spike in violent clashes by gangs who are abducting people for ransom, blocking fuel distribution and carrying out attacks on neighborhoods. Interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who took...
POLITICS
