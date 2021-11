As NASCAR and its Cup Series teams continue to put the Next Gen car to the test — no pun intended — ahead of the 2022 season, the gremlins appear to be getting ironed out. One of the issues was a steering rack issue with the car discovered last month during a two-day test on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. It prompted NASCAR not only to consult with the teams but use manufacturer resources and those from the sports car world to help find a solution to the vibration. In a return to the Roval last week to make sure it would work, NASCAR added a piece to the return line going back to the reservoir that eliminated the issue.

