SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / The Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) maximum amounts have changed numerous times since the inception of the popular COVID loan program in March of 2020. From the original $2 million, it was quickly reduced to $150,000 when millions of business owners were applying in droves. This past year it was raised to $500,000. Now, as of September 2021, it is restored back to the original $2 million maximum for those small businesses that qualify for this size EIDL loan.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 8 DAYS AGO