Economy

Cut taxes or Brexit will fail, says Lord Frost

By Ben Riley-Smith,
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritain cannot carry on as it was before Brexit and must cut taxes and reduce regulation, Lord Frost said on Monday as he called for "free debate" over government policy. In a speech at a conference attended by Boris Johnson, the Brexit minister urged the UK not to import the "European...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Telegraph

The end of cheap European labour has let the inflation genie out of the bottle

Remember the “Phillips curve”, the idea that the tighter the labour market becomes, the more it pushes up wages, and therefore inflation?. It used to be the lodestar of interest rate-setters everywhere; the lower the rate of unemployment, the higher the likely rate of inflation, and vice versa. For much...
Telegraph

Peerages should be awarded on points rather than nepotism, urges Boris Johnson's anti-corruption tsar

Boris Johnson's anti-corruption tsar has called for a points-based honours system, to sever the perceived link between political donations and peerages. In a paper to be published this week, John Penrose proposes an overhaul of the current honours regime so that peerages, titles and other awards are clearly distributed based on "talent, ability and hard work" rather than "who you knew, where you went to school or how much you donated to a political party."
The Independent

Boris Johnson bridge to Northern Ireland would cost more than £300bn and should not be built, review finds

Boris Johnson’s proposed bridge or tunnel to Northern Ireland could cost more than £300bn and should not be built, a government review has found.The prime minister had commissioned a study into the fixed link across the Irish Sea after arguing it would improve connections between parts of the UK.Network Rail chairman Peter Hendy’s review found that that a bridge would cost an estimated £335bn, while a tunnel would be about £209bn.Sir Peter said the high price tag of either project “would be impossible to justify” as “the benefits could not possibly outweigh the costs”.Either a bridge or tunnel would be...
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s tree planting strategy ‘in flames’, as UK spends six times more on wood burning power station

Ministers have been accused of lacking a “joined up strategy” on woodlands, as one government department spends six times more on a timber-burning power station than another spends on tree planting.Annual subsidies for Drax power station in North Yorkshire, a former coal-fired power station which now runs on “biomass” made up of imported waste wood, reached £832m in 2020, while the budget for tree planting and peatland works out at just £130m a year.Drax was recently named the UK’s biggest single source of CO2 emissions. It releases over 13 million tonnes of CO2 a year, using around 7 million tonnes...
FXStreet.com

Brexit: UK's Frost reiterates UK ready to trigger Article 16

Frost's EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic also made comments earlier. He said that a decisive push was needed to ensure predictability.
AFP

Macron slams 'not serious' Johnson after migrant tragedy

French President Emmanuel Macron hit out at British Prime Boris Johnson on Friday over a tweeted letter, accusing him of being "not serious" after 27 migrants died crossing the Channel. Johnson sparked fury in France after writing a private letter to Macron on Thursday evening proposing five ways to stop migrants crossing from France to Britain, then publishing it in full on his Twitter account. "I am surprised by methods when they are not serious. One leader does not communicate with another on these questions on Twitter, by public letter... No, No," Macron told a press conference in Rome. Relations between the two neighbours were already seen as their most tense in decades following a series of disputes over Brexit, but the personal criticism of Johnson represents a further turn for the worse.
Reuters

UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Poland -PM's office

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki that Britain stands "shoulder to shoulder" with Poland in the face of threats against their border, Johnson's office said following a meeting between the pair. Poland is on the front line of a migrant...
The Independent

UK approach to small boats crisis branded ‘shameful’ by former Tory adviser

The UK and France’s response to the migrant crisis in the English Channel has been branded “shameful” by a Tory peer who served as a senior adviser to William Hague during his time as foreign secretary.Arminka Helic’s comment came as Sir Keir Starmer accused home secretary Priti Patel of chasing headlines with threats to turn back small boats while failing to achieve anything to resolve the problem, which on Wednesday saw at least 27 people drown after a dinghy sank.Ms Patel today told the House of Commons that “in terms of toughness… I have not ruled anything out”.Delivering a statement...
The Independent

Ask a Brexit economic expert anything about the current situation between the UK and the EU

The Brexit heat is still firmly lodged on the government as negotiations and discussions around next steps continue.Only this week it emerged that before Brexit Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator warned that leaving the single market and customs union would cost £1,500 per person.Lord Frost is now among the hardest of Brexiteers in the government – arguing this week that the UK needs to ditch a European-style economy entirely.Meanwhile, French fishermen have said they plan to blockade the channel tunnel in protest at Britain’s refusal to issue them with work licences.The running dispute over the post-Brexit fishing rights is expected to boil over...
The Independent

Brexit chief Lord Frost said leaving EU single market would cost Brits £1,500 each

Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator warned that leaving the single market and customs union would cost £1,500 per person, it has emerged.Lord Frost is now among the hardest of Brexiteers in the government – arguing this week that the UK needs to ditch a European-style economy entirely.He is pushing hard to drive European judges out of the Brexit deal and oversaw withdrawal from the single market and customs union.But before the referendum, while a lobbyist for the drinks industry, Lord Frost struck a different tone – acknowledging Brexit’s massive costs.He told a Scottish Parliament committee in 2015 that the “single...
The Independent

Lord Frost has identified a fundamental problem with Brexit

David Frost, the Brexit minister, said in a speech yesterday that the whole point of leaving the EU was for Britain to do things differently. That was why, he said, he negotiated what is often called a “hard” Brexit, because he and Boris Johnson wanted to give Britain the maximum freedom to diverge from EU rules. He argued that Britain will only make a success of Brexit if it goes for a low-tax economy that focuses on deregulation and innovation.
The Independent

Lord Frost claims UK is ‘freest country in world’ as he hails lack of Covid rules

Lord Frost has described England as the “freest country in the world” as he hailed the lack of Covid-19 restrictions, as almost 45,000 positive cases were recorded in the UK on Monday.Speaking at the Guildhall in London, he lauded the lack of coronavirus measures amid the ramping up of restrictions for unvaccinated people elsewhere in Europe.Lord Frost said: “I am very happy that free Britain, or at least merry England, is probably now the freest country in the world as regards covid restrictions. “No mask rules, no vaccine passports. Long may it remain so.”It comes as the UK recorded...
BBC

Šefčovič: EU accuses Lord Frost of 'political posturing'

The European Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič has accused the UK's Brexit minister, Lord Frost, of "political posturing". Writing in The Mail on Sunday, Lord Frost said "urgency" was needed from the EU to resolve the issues in the Northern Ireland Protocol. The protocol is the deal between the EU and...
