Cold, Quiet and Dry. Here’s Another Evening of 20°F Temperatures. -Isabella Hulsizer

news8000.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, temperatures begin to drop to the 20s. We can expect chilly air, with wind chills bringing the temperatures...

www.news8000.com

WKRG

FREEZE WARNING: Temperatures dropping below freezing tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy Friday, Gulf Coast! We had a lovely and chilly day today with temperatures around the upper 50’s. Anticipate a COLD night ahead. There is a FREEZE WARNING in place for Greene and George counties in MS, Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia counties in AL and all of our NW FL counties overnight tonight through early Saturday morning. This means below freezing temps are expected for the first time this year in the those spots.
MOBILE, AL
cbslocal.com

Cold Fronts Bring More Than Just Cool Dry Air To South Florida

Miami (CBSMiami) — We all know what to expect with the typical South Florida cold fronts that impact the area from October through March. A warm breeze with a shower and storm is followed by a cooler drier northwest wind as the skies clear. Often we are waking up to temperatures in the 50s with a cool breeze the following morning.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: A Small Cool Down To Start Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We are watching a dry cold front expected to push thru Colorado on Saturday cooling most temperatures down across the eastern half of the state. This will be a little shock after many highs across the area were in the 60s and low 70s across the region on Friday. Credit: CBS4 A dip in the upper level jet stream will allow cold front to breeze in Saturday morning with a little wind and cooldown. Credit: CBS4 The front unfortunately is dry so other than a shift in wind and a drop in temperatures there wont be much moisture with it. Credit: CBS4 If you got a glimpse of the drought monitor released this week, you can see we are in desperate need of some moisture. See this story from Meteorologist Ashton Altieri. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/11/26/colorado-weather-drought-just-worsened-10-in-one-week-with-no-moisture-in-sight/ For the second half of the weekend a warming trend will begin and carry us into next week with more unseasonably warm temperatures. If you are going to the Broncos game it is looking like mid 60s by halftime! Credit: CBS4 There will be a tiny cool down on Tuesday next week and it looks like the next chance for snow in Denver may be next Friday night into the first weekend of December!    
COLORADO STATE
KFDM-TV

Snow, rain, wildfires: Severe weather impacting several parts of the country

WASHINGTON (SBG)- We're 48 hours from what's projected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, and tonight, people coast-to-coast are preparing for potential disruptions. In the Pacific Northwest, a major rain system is forming. Western Washington is already under a flood watch with forecasters projecting at...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Cold Fronts Bring More Than Just Cool Dry Air To South Florida

Miami (CBSMiami) — We all know what to expect with the typical South Florida cold fronts that impact the area from October through March.  A warm breeze with a shower and storm is followed by a cooler drier northwest wind as the skies clear. Often we are waking up to temperatures in the 50s with a cool breeze the following morning. Here on the east coast, however, the fronts can also be accompanied by a haze and a smell of smoke. This is from fires, either wild or controlled burns, that are now upwind of the area thanks to the change...
FLORIDA STATE
wach.com

Cold start to the weekend, then a temperature rollercoaster

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It will be clear and cold again heading in to Saturday morning. Temperatures will start off below normal, below freezing for the entire WACH Fox viewing area. If you'll be out and about early, plan for a frosty start. We'll have plenty of sunshine throughout the...
COLUMBIA, SC
news8000.com

The Weekend Warm Up We’ve All Been Waiting For! -Isabella Hulsizer

Temperatures today rise to the mid 40s with considerable cloudiness, which will trap the warmer temps. There is a slight chance for some flurries to fall, but chances are nothing will accumulate. Winds are breezy all weekend, as we dip back into the 30s on Sunday. Temp Trends. Next week...
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

Gusty Winds, Cold Temperatures

After a busy couple days, we find ourselves winding things down temporarily. Much of the region saw some snow Friday night into Saturday with totals upwards of ten inches in northern New England and several inches across the interior southern areas. Saturday night we’re left with an exiting system north...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain, Snow Mix Followed By Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — A system moving to the north of our area brings us a slight chance for a few showers today, perhaps mixing with a bit of early morning snow. Friday only reached 30 but today climbs to a season level in the low 40s with partly sunny skies as clouds decrease later in the day. Similar temps on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. November 27Normal- 43Friday- 30Today- 42Sunrise- 6:56am ForecastToday- Slight chance of a shower with a little snow mixing in early, then some sunshine, high of 42.Tonight- Low of 30Sunday- Sun and 41. A slight weekend warmup.A stray shower today and some sun.Not as cold as Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in DeKalb, McHenry, Kane counties until noon. Freezing rain and sleet may leave a light ice glaze in these areas.
CHICAGO, IL
nbcboston.com

Gusty Winds, Cold Temperatures

After a busy couple days, we find ourselves winding things down temporarily. Much of the region saw some snow Friday night into Saturday with totals upwards of ten inches in northern New England and several inches across the interior southern areas. Saturday night we’re left with an exiting system north...
ENVIRONMENT

