Dave Eggers' new book depicts a dystopian future and an all-powerful tech giant

By Audie Cornish
nprillinois.org
 5 days ago

Dave Eggers' new novel "The Every" is set in a not-so-distant future where a ubiquitous tech giant called The Every is reaching deeper and deeper into people's lives. To publish and distribute the book, Eggers said he tried to skirt one of today's giants, but that was no easy...

www.nprillinois.org

Telegraph

The Every by Dave Eggers, review: a bloated, banal sequel to his tech-dystopia The Circle

Amazon is a glorified mail order catalog. Facebook is a glorified phonebook. Twitter is a glorified message board. Certainly these and other tech giants have changed our lives, creating fortunes for some and wrecking the livelihoods of others. They have put many more traditional entities on the ropes, among them newspapers, quaint retail shops, taxicabs, and so on. Their innovations in surveillance are at once pedestrian and insidious. But have they altered human nature, whatever that is?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Day

Dave Eggers aims for funny but hits laughable

- - - Dave Eggers' new novel, "The Every," isn't just an emphatic satire of monopoly power. The book's sales plan is itself a performance piece, an act of resistance against what Eggers calls "an ecommerce behemoth named after a South American jungle." In short: You can't buy a hardcover...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Myhighplains.com

New book sheds light on life of future queen of Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — People in the Netherlands can get to know their future queen a little better with the publication Tuesday of an authorized book about Princess Amalia three weeks before her 18th birthday. The book delves into Amalia’s school life, her occasional work at a beach bar,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The Every by Dave Eggers review – big tech is watching you

Earlier this year Dave Eggers announced that the US hardback of his latest novel, The Every, would not be distributed via Amazon, presumably recognising that it would be absurd to boost the fortunes of the omnipotent online retailer while at the same time setting out to satirise it mercilessly. “I don’t like bullies,” he told the New York Times. “Amazon has been kicking sand in the face of independent bookstores for decades now.” But no novelist who actually wants their book to sell can avoid Amazon for long, and Eggers’s boycott contained some fine print: unlike the hardback, the US paperback and ebook versions of The Every will be available on the US website, and there will be no restrictions on selling the UK editions. The Every’s thesis is that big tech represents a 21st-century form of totalitarianism to which resistance can only ever be symbolic, and therefore futile. One might well wonder whether this half-hearted boycott was designed to prove that point.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
