ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

US stocks slip as Biden nominates Powell for second Fed term

By George Steer
Financial Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake sense of what’s happening in the financial markets and how Wall Street's best minds respond, with our Unhedged bulletin. Delivered every weekday. Wall Street stocks dropped on Monday as traders reacted to the news that Joe Biden had nominated Jay Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve for a second...

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial Times

US commission calls for tighter controls on flows to Chinese markets

Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs. A US government commission has called for tighter controls on flows to China’s capital markets in a move that, if approved, would have profound implications for asset managers and index providers.
FOREIGN POLICY
WTAJ

US GDP slowed sharply in Q3 but big rebound expected in Q4

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy slowed to a modest annual rate of 2.1% in the July-September quarter according to the government’s second read of the data, slightly better than its first estimate. But economists are predicting a solid rebound in the current quarter as long as rising inflation and a recent uptick in COVID […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Powell
Person
Joe Biden
Financial Times

China’s game-changing hypersonic technology

Biden renominates Powell as Federal Reserve chair, Uber starts accepting cannabis orders. Joe Biden has nominated Jay Powell to serve a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve, opting for continuity as the US economy grapples with persistently high inflation and a patchy labour market recovery; China’s hypersonic weapons test in July included a technological advance that enabled it to fire a missile as it approached its target travelling at least five times the speed of sound, a capability no country has previously demonstrated and one that caught Pentagon scientists off guard.
BUSINESS
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Powell nominated for second Fed term; regulators order Spire to address customers again

All fully vaccinated adults in Missouri are now eligible for their COVID-19 booster shot, the state health department announced Friday, within hours of federal health officials updating their guidance. The boosters are meant to be administered two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or six months after the last dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. In other news from Washington, Federal Reserve Bank Chair Jerome Powell will be nominated for a second term despite some calls for a shake-up at the central bank. President Joe Biden announced the nomination Monday, also saying he will nominate Lael Brainard, a Fed governor popular among progressives, as vice chair. And, in the ongoing fight over the Spire STL Pipeline, state energy regulators have raised concern about Spire’s tactics. The Missouri Public Service Commission ordered the St. Louis-based gas utility to send a new letter to customers describing its winter outlook “as accurately as possible” after concerns previous correspondence about the pipeline’s imminent closure were stoking fear.
MISSOURI STATE
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Currency#Us Dollar#European Stocks#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Nasdaq Composite#Treasury#Bmo#Jpmorgan Private Bank
Financial Times

China and the US: competition or conflict?

Gideon talks to former White House official Evan Medeiros about the recent summit between the US and Chinese presidents. Was the relative cordiality of the meeting a sign of reconciliation or are the two powers heading towards a military confrontation?. Clips: The White House, Deutsche Welle.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Punished the Dow Friday

Markets fell sharply on Friday. Three Dow stocks in particular were responsible for a big portion of the overall decline. It's best not to shift from your long-term investing strategy. The stock market was definitely not in a holiday mood on the day after Thanksgiving, as news of the new...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
China
The Motley Fool

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

Cryptocurrency valuations are softening in the near term. But the future is still bright. Investors should bet on assets with brand recognition and compelling use cases. The two tokens below have what it takes to meet these criteria. Cryptocurrency assets are flashing signs of weakness in the latter half of...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy