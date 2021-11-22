US stocks slip as Biden nominates Powell for second Fed term

All fully vaccinated adults in Missouri are now eligible for their COVID-19 booster shot, the state health department announced Friday, within hours of federal health officials updating their guidance. The boosters are meant to be administered two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or six months after the last dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. In other news from Washington, Federal Reserve Bank Chair Jerome Powell will be nominated for a second term despite some calls for a shake-up at the central bank. President Joe Biden announced the nomination Monday, also saying he will nominate Lael Brainard, a Fed governor popular among progressives, as vice chair. And, in the ongoing fight over the Spire STL Pipeline, state energy regulators have raised concern about Spire’s tactics. The Missouri Public Service Commission ordered the St. Louis-based gas utility to send a new letter to customers describing its winter outlook “as accurately as possible” after concerns previous correspondence about the pipeline’s imminent closure were stoking fear.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO