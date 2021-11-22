ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Walmart’s First Drone Deliveries Take off in Arkansas

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Walmart is taking to the skies. According to multiple media accounts, the world’s largest retailer was set to begin offering deliveries by air using drones to customers in Arkansas living near a base store in the town of Farmington, starting on Monday (Nov. 22). The service will run seven...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
morningbrew.com

Drone delivery unicorn Zipline formalizes partnership with Walmart

Another week, another delivery-focused emerging tech company coming to Northwest Arkansas. Zipline, a San Francisco–based drone delivery company, announced a new partnership with Walmart yesterday, following a pilot last fall. Like all US drone delivery partnerships right now, the scope is limited: Zipline will service one store and one rural...
PEA RIDGE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Farmington, AR
Lifestyle
Farmington, AR
Food & Drinks
State
Virginia State
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
City
Farmington, AR
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
chainstoreage.com

Macy’s takes on Amazon, Walmart, eBay with digital marketplace

The third-party online marketplace space is getting a little more crowded. Macy’s plans to launch a curated digital marketplace, in what it says is an effort to expand its assortment in existing categories and brands and introduce a range of new categories. The department store company will curate third-party retailers and brands to sell their products on macys.com and bloomingdales.com, with an expected rollout in the second half of 2022.
BUSINESS
omahanews.net

Walmart labels driverless truck deliveries a success

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Walmart has announced that it has begun using fully driverless trucks from Silicon Valley start-up Gatik to deliver groceries. Walmart and Gatik said they have operated two autonomous trucks loaded with online grocery orders from a Walmart fulfillment center, called a "dark store," and without a safety driver, on a 7-mile loop route for 12 hours daily since August.
BENTONVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ward
Axios

A milestone in delivery by drone

Starting today, drones shaped like miniature airplanes will drop packages of 4 pounds or less in customers' yards when they order from a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Northwest Arkansas. Why it matters: The era of ubiquitous delivery by drone is inching forward, with scattered pilot programs involving pizzas and other...
TECHNOLOGY
drugstorenews.com

Cardinal Health reportedly to test drone delivery

Cardinal Health will launch a drone pilot to test the delivery of pills, inhalers and other items to pharmacies, according to The Wall Street Journal. Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal Health is reportedly planning to test the use of drones to speed delivery of pills, inhalers and other items to U.S. pharmacies, according to The Wall Street Journal.
DUBLIN, OH
dronedj.com

Forget Amazon, Walmart’s 30-minute residential drone delivery service is now live

Amazon may have been teasing us with promises of aerial deliveries since 2013, but it’s retail giant Walmart that’s proving that being the first to announce a program doesn’t necessarily guarantee an industry leader spot. Teaming up with Virginia-based drone startup DroneUp, Walmart has begun commercial drone delivery services in northwestern Arkansas this week.
TECHNOLOGY
Street.Com

Walmart, Via Zipline, Starts Delivering Orders By Drone

People in rural Arkansas will be the first in the country to get their Walmart ( (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report) orders dropped into their yards — the retail giant just launched a pilot drone delivery program in partnership with Zipline. The program will allow residents of Pea Ridge,...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drone Delivery#Walmart Ceo#Drone Deliveries#Food Drink#Covid
Daily Mail

Walmart launches drone delivery service that will drop 'thousands of products' to customers within a 50-mile radius of its northwest Arkansas store

Residence in northwest Arkansas will now see drones soaring through the sky to deliver goods to people's homes who ordered from the local Walmart Neighborhood Market. Walmart and its partner, drone-maker Zipline, rolled out the service on Thursday, which ships 'thousands of products' to customers within a 50-mile radius of the store in Pea Ridge.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheSpoon

Walmart’s Had a Big Month When it Comes to Autonomous Robot Delivery

It’s bragging time in Bentonville. That’s because America’s biggest grocery retailer recently achieved two big milestones in autonomous delivery. The first milestone is on the autonomous middle-mile front where Walmart and partner Gatik announced they had initiated daily driverless-truck delivery in Walmart’s hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas. Walmart had started working with the maker of middle-mile autonomous box trucks in 2019 and by last December, the two received approval from the Arkansas State Highway Commission to remove drivers from the vehicles. In August, the two started trialing autonomous delivery runs between Walmart dark stores and local markets. And last week, the companies announced they are doing multiple driver-less truck runs per day, seven days a week.
BENTONVILLE, AR
andnowuknow.com

Walmart and DroneUp Partner to Launch Drone Delivery Operations; Tom Ward and Tom Walker Discuss

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA & BENTONVILLE, AR - One of big-box chain Walmart's most innovative partnerships to date is taking flight—literally. After trialing a partnership with DroneUp last year and expanding its relationship this past summer, the pair have announced their first multi-site commercial drone delivery operations to deliver items to eligible Walmart shoppers by air in as little as 30 minutes.
TECHNOLOGY
Stamford Advocate

Take $300 off this top-rated gaming laptop at Walmart right now

This laptop is perfect for gamers who want to take their playing to the next level (ha), but don't want to splash out a ton of money on an expensive pro-level gaming model. Right now, it's $300 off at Walmart, bringing the price down to just under $500. MSI GF63...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Baltimore

Shoppers Across Maryland Return To Stores For Black Friday As Retailers Face Supply, Staffing Challenges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many Maryland shoppers returned to brick and mortar stores for Black Friday in search of deals. Amber Dupre was among them. She picked up a new tv at the Timonium Best Buy. “I got this tv for $549, and it’s usually like $1000,” Dupre told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “I haven’t seen any arguments. somebody just gave me their parking space, so I was like, ‘Today is going to be a good day.’” Shoppers were back out in force in Maryland this #BlackFriday. We’ll look at the challenges for retailers from supply issues to staffing shortages on CBSN Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
KHBS

Arkansas travelers take off for the Thanksgiving holiday this week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport is expected to be busy starting Monday as thousands travel to and from Arkansas for Thanksgiving. Alex English, spokesperson for XNA, said that the airport is on pace to see more travelers in November 2021 than in November 2020. In the last...
ARKANSAS STATE
Mashed

McDonald's Employees Wish You'd Stop Doing This In The Drive-Thru

There's something about McDonald's that many of us just can't resist. There are the crispy fries, delicious sandwiches and burgers, and dreamy ice cream concoctions (although we probably should be staying away from those, considering we've been warned time and again about how often those ice cream machines break), to name a few. As much as we all love a good, simple drive-thru order of a burger and fries, there's a lot more going on in a run-of-the-mill McDonald's restaurant than we often realize.
RESTAURANTS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy