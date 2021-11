The buy now, pay later (BNPL) industry needs regulations to provide more standards for a booming market, the head of the BNPL lender Affirm said this week. In an interview with the Financial Times on Wednesday (Nov. 24), Affirm's Founder and CEO Max Levchin said he would support regulations to improve transparency and get rid of “hidden” charges like transaction or late payment fees.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO