We Are Adding to Our Position in This Drug Stock

By Jim Cramer, CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly before the closing bell, we will be buying 75 shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) at roughly $261.75. Following the trade, the Charitable Trust will own 325 shares of Eli Lilly. This buy will increase Eli Lilly's weight in the portfolio from about 1.56% to 2.02%. Last Thursday, we...

The Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Punished the Dow Friday

Markets fell sharply on Friday. Three Dow stocks in particular were responsible for a big portion of the overall decline. It's best not to shift from your long-term investing strategy. The stock market was definitely not in a holiday mood on the day after Thanksgiving, as news of the new...
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

Stocks Are in the Red. Should You Sell?

With stocks in the red after Thanksgiving, investors may be tempted to take some of their money off the table. First, they should consider this math. With U.S. markets slipping on Friday amid fears of a new Covid variant, you may be tempted to take some money off the table.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
Person
Jim Cramer
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Is Adding To His PayPal Position

Jim Cramer announced plans to buy 25 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) for around $191 per share Monday in a letter to members of CNBC's "Investing Club." When a stock repeatedly faces selling pressure, investors should stay disciplined and spread out their buys, according to Cramer. That's what he is doing with PayPal.
STOCKS
moneyandmarkets.com

Best Stocks for Future Boom in THC Drug Testing

In the latest Marijuana Market Update, I cover a pair of options to take advantage of the burgeoning, multibillion-dollar drug testing market. I then compare them directly. More and more states are eyeing cannabis legalization measures, and that brings about an unresolved issue … law enforcement. The struggle is that lawmakers and scientists are at odds over driving under the influence of cannabis and how it should be regulated.
MARKETS
NBC Chicago

We Are Buying the Dip on This Cybersecurity Stock

Shortly before the closing bell, we will be buying 300 shares of NortonLifeLock (NLOK) at roughly $24.89. Following the trade, the Charitable Trust will own 2,600 shares of NortonLifeLock, representing 1.53% of the portfolio. As a reminder, if our trade alert is issued with less than 45 minutes in the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#The Charitable Trust#The Investing Club#Donanemab#Bmo Capital#Jpmorgan#Tirzepatide
NBC Philadelphia

Three Catalysts Are Driving ‘Off the Charts' Inflows Into ETFs This Year, Schwab Says

Three trends are driving 2021's "off the charts" flows in exchange-traded funds, Charles Schwab's head of strategy and product David Botset says. Total net flows are on pace to set yet another record this year, with U.S. ETFs raking in nearly $750 billion by mid-November, according to Schwab. Total U.S. ETF assets under management are north of $7 trillion.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Leading Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

Shopify provides a popular e-commerce platform. Procore's SaaS offerings are changing how the construction industry operates. Twilio helps businesses communicate with their customers. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks can be quite lucrative investments. The business model is subscription-based, which keeps customers paying monthly fees. Because the software often becomes integral to the...
SOFTWARE
investing.com

4 Value Stocks to Consider Adding to Your Portfolio in Q4

As surging inflation and supply chain disruptions raise concerns over the possibility of a big equity market correction in the near-term, many highly-priced stocks may witness a pullback. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound value stocks HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), and International Paper (IP). Read on.Although impressive third-quarter corporate earnings, declining jobless claims, and rising consumer spending pushed benchmark indexes to record highs last month, historically-high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s decision to start tapering its bond-buying soon, and ongoing supply chain disruptions have been fostering volatility in the markets of late.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

What happens to my shares in a stock split?

To begin, it may pay to define what a stock split is: A stock split is a simple mechanism that a listed company can employ to increase the number of issued shares while keeping its market capitalisation/ valuation the same. There are a couple of reasons a company may elect...
STOCKS
New York Post

Elon Musk sells another $1B in Tesla stock, selling spree now up to $10B

Tesla CEO Elon Musk disclosed Tuesday that he sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker, worth some $1.05 billion, bringing his total selling spree this month to nearly $10 billion worth of Tesla stock. Musk — the wealthiest man in the world, worth some $300 billion — made...
STOCKS
biopharmadive.com

Neurocrine stocks up on a biotech's psychiatric drugs

Neurocrine Biosciences, a San Diego-based drugmaker focused on diseases of the brain, announced Monday that it has in-licensed a crop of experimental medicines, with the goal to develop them as treatments for schizophrenia, dementia and other neuropsychiatric disorders. The deal hands Neurocrine rights to a "broad portfolio" of drugs discovered...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Money Morning

Our Rivian Stock Forecast After the Monster IPO

Rivian's IPO was the biggest of the year and immediately made the EV maker a household name. But does it belong in your portfolio? Our Rivian stock forecast will give you the details so you can make a hype-free decision... Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) started trading on the Nasdaq...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

$300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

Brookfield Renewable should have the power to continue producing market-beating total returns. Crown Castle's connection to the data infrastructure megatrend positions it for continued growth. NextEra Energy's leadership in renewables bodes well for its future, especially as it adds new power sources. Thanks to the wonders of compound interest, it...
STOCKS

