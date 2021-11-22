Unique dishes to spice up your Thanksgiving dinner

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Thanksgiving is just a few days away. If you are looking to spice up your table this Thanksgiving, here are a few unique twists on the traditional recipes to make your Thanksgiving dinner less boring.

Roasted Sweet Potato Stacks. If you aren’t into the traditional sweet potato casserole topped with marshmallows, this recipe is for you. Crispy on the edges and soft and sweet on the inside, this dish will be loved by all! It’s so quick and easy to make and requires only a few ingredients as well as a muffin tin to bake them in. For the full recipe and to see photos of the finished product, head over to recipetineats.com.

Holiday Pull-Apart Money Bread. For this recipe, all you need is a can of biscuits, Brie, cranberry sauce, and fresh rosemary and thyme. This dish is a new take on the classic baked Brie, but easier to serve to your guests with a shorter bake time as well. Watch here and see how you can make this simple crowd-pleasing appetizer.

Baked Apples with Sausage Stuffing. If stuffing a turkey seems like too much work, try apples this year instead. This dish is a combination of both savory and sweet and is an easy way to give everyone at the table their own personal stuffing serving. For this unique recipe, head over to growingupgabel.com .

Green Bean Casserole Bundles. This recipe is almost like the original green bean casserole. The only difference is wrapping the individual portions in bacon at the end, simplifying the serving process. For the full recipe, head over to delish.com.

Jalapeño-Cheddar Corn Pudding . This recipe comes from Chrissy Teigen’s cookbook, “Cravings: Hungry For More”. To see how this dish is made by Chrissy herself, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.